Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
ksl.com
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too
MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
COVID cases rise in Utah for first time in weeks
For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases in Utah are on the rise along with 14 new deaths and 135 new hospitalizations
kpcw.org
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
ksl.com
Intermountain Healthcare doctors 1st to use new life-saving heart procedure in Utah
MURRAY — Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare recently became the first in Utah to perform a new life-saving heart procedure. Thanks to newly developed medical technology, and a procedure called a thoracic branch endoprosthesis, surgeons were able to repair vessels in Antonio Gomez's heart without having to perform open-heart surgery — a lengthy operation that he probably would not have survived. Instead, surgeons repaired Gomez's aortic aneurysm by feeding a stent graft through his blood vessels, with only a few punctures necessary.
ksl.com
State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state's $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. "Because the pending...
DWR proposed new 10-year Utah Elk Management Plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a new 10-year Utah Elk Management Plan, which includes several changes to elk hunting. The DWR also has […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
kuer.org
Homeless services are challenged by Utah’s tight labor market
As unemployment in Utah remains near 2%, staffing is a challenge for all sectors in the state. But it’s especially difficult for organizations serving Utah’s most vulnerable populations. “In the human services field, really, we feel like we've been hit pretty hard,” said Amanda Christensen, division director of...
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
ksl.com
Doing these 6 things can help make sure your car is ready for Utah winter driving
This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Autumn in Utah — and all of its beautiful colors — has been quickly replaced with snow along the Wasatch Front. Winter is here, and so are everyone's not-so-favorite driving conditions. Fresh snow is beautiful, but it can be tough on your car and tricky to drive in, as evidenced by the 189 crashes during Utah's first major snowstorm last year.
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
KSLTV
It’s Utah’s most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?
SALT LAKE CITY — They’re hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox, and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah’s senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by Super PACs on ads.
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
Does the weekend snowstorm kick Utah off to a good water year?
Utah’s northern Utah mountains ended up with some impressive snow totals as the result of the weekend storm. Will it help the drought, and is more on the way?
kslnewsradio.com
Recent bear attacks have Utah wildlife officials urging preparedness and caution
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials are reminding people to be prepared after two recent grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming. “The last thing you want to do is surprise a bear, you want to let them know you’re coming, ” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region, and head of the regional Bear Aware program.
gastronomicslc.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
