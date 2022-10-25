ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: 70-year-old woman shot in Bed-Stuy

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A 70-year-old woman was shot in broad daylight at around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

NYPD officials say the victim was shot near Fulton Street and Brooklyn Avenue and believe that she was an innocent bystander and not the bullet’s intended target.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, and is expected to survive. Some local residents say they saw the suspect take off on a scooter from the scene.

One business owner told News 12 that she heard a single gun shot and that when she walked outside, people were running.

No arrests have been made at this time

