Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Anonymous gift to help eastern NC students develop literacy skills
The Craven County Partners In Education board announced the receipt of an anonymous gift memorializing Love Whitfield, a dedicated member of Oaks Road Academy, at the October board meeting. The gift of $500 is in Whitfield's memory.
US Supreme Court to consider race-conscious university admissions
After abortion and guns, the US Supreme Court tackles another controversial and sensitive issue on Monday -- the use of race in deciding who gets admitted to some of America's top universities. But the court said race or ethnic origin can be considered as one factor among others in admitting students to ensure a diverse student body.
