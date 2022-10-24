Read full article on original website
Related
Review: The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is a ridiculously powerful truck
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the most expensive and most powerful Cadillac sold to date. The $152,490 SUV is powered by a 682-horsepower V-8 engine.
rv-pro.com
Cleer Vision Produces New Instructional Video Series
Cleer Vision Windows, an Airxcel brand, has produced a series of five new how-to videos detailing repairs on their line of RV windows. That’s according to Marc Disher, Cleer Vision’s sales manager. The video series is comprised of five step-by-step instructional videos that cover the most common repairs...
rv-pro.com
Report: Through Q3, RV Shipments Off 8.2% YOY
The RV Industry Association’s monthly survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments in September were 28,333 units, a decrease of nearly 46 percent compared with the 55,014 units shipped in September of 2021. Through the first three quarters of the year, RV shipments total 415,594, a drop of...
rv-pro.com
Thetford to Shutter Two Ohio Norcold Plants
Thetford, which makes RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold, makers of RV refrigerators, make up Thetford North America. It has announced it will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company-owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
rv-pro.com
Winegard Adds Flat High-Performance Starlink to RV Offerings
WiFi connectivity company Winegard announced that, as an authorized retailer, it is adding the flat high-performance Starlink to its product offerings. This new product provides high-speed, low-latency internet while in motion, is designed for permanent installation and is more resilient to extreme environments. The flat high-performance Starlink features a 140-degree...
Comments / 0