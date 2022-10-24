Read full article on original website
electrek.co
BLUETTI raises nearly $9.5M on Indiegogo to deliver its AC500 and B300S Backup Power Station
BLUETTI POWER Inc. is a global leader in portable and solar energy solutions and is showing no signs of slowing down its innovation. After launching a funding campaign for the AC500 power station and B300S expansion battery pack combo system this past September, BLUETTI has already garnered close to $9.5 million across nearly 4,000 backers – and the funding round isn’t even over yet. As BLUETTI completes milestone after milestone, there’s no better time to purchase an AC500 power station of your own and receive a complimentary gift pack for backers only.
constructiontechnology.media
Cooperation key to electric adoption says Greschner
Wacker Neuson’s Chief Sales Officer says OEMs need to work together on charging technology. All of Wacker Neuson’s hand-operated equipment will be battery powered by 2030 said the company’s Chief Sales Officer, Alexander Greschner, speaking at Bauma in Munich. Greschner said between 20 and 25% of its...
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr’s InnovationLab looks to the future of power
Construction OEM Liebherr has unveiled an array of alternative drive concepts within its InnovationLab area, on day one of Bauma 2022 in Munich. While the German-Swiss multinational has again brought a huge number of machines to its 15,000m2 outdoor stand, the current and ‘near future’ drives being presented within its InnovationLab are proving to be a highlight.
travelawaits.com
Top-Rated Portable Power Stations For Travel
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Life can get overwhelming. After a few months of work, family, and social obligations, I am usually ready for a week-long retreat in nature. Dreaming of camping in a remote area surrounded by natural beauty, while dedicating my time to meditating, hiking, and reading, sounds like a piece of heaven.
Americans warned not to turn off WiFi overnight as electricity bills soar by up to $1,328
AS electricity bills continue to rise, some hacks like turning off your WiFi router aren't as helpful as you might think. Experts say that this simple step is not beneficial as you won't actually save money on electricity. Plus, since routers provide the WiFi connection to devices, powering it off...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
ccjdigital.com
Peterbilt showcases its new SuperTruck
It takes something really spectacular to stand out at a truck show flush wall-to-wall with eye-catching trucks. Peterbilt's new SuperTruck II demonstrator vehicle, on display this week at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE) in San Diego, is pretty spectacular. Initiated by the U.S. Department of Energy...
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
accesslifthandlers.com
Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes
Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
natureworldnews.com
Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?
When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Consumer Reports.org
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
