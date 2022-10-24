Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azpm.org
Tucsonans can report homeless camps
Tucson residents can now call (520) 791-2540 or go online to report a homeless encampment if they're concerned about public safety, or the welfare of unhoused people. The city says its new "homeless encampment protocol" lets residents report sightings of homeless camps, so city officials can decide the level of response needed.
azpm.org
Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility
An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
KOLD-TV
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company. The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot...
Tucson mom concerned over rise in RSV cases in Pima County
Tucson mom concerned about tripledemic and her child's health as Pima County reports increase in RSV cases.
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence roundup ends with dozens of arrests
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in the area.
Election intimidation in Pima County through disturbing letter, vandalism
Political leaders and candidates in Pima County say they've received threats ahead of the general election.
kjzz.org
What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing
When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s now been five days since a dangerous inmate escaped from the Pima County jail. Oscar Alday slipped out while he was being booked into the facility. Sheriff Chris Nanos gives some insight into how that happened. We’ve reported on a jailbreak in...
fox10phoenix.com
Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
KOLD-TV
Border Patrol rescues 32 migrants locked in box truck
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector rescued 32 migrants concealed in a box truck, following a pursuit that started in Tucson Monday, Oct. 24. The incident started shortly after 6 p.m. when agents attempted to stop the truck near the I-10 Frontage...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
KOLD-TV
Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
Police track down man connected to stabbing near Holy Hope Cemetery
The Tucson Police Department has tracked down a man after he reportedly stabbed someone near Holy Hope Cemetery.
Man accused of killing his father with homemade shotgun
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police charged a man who allegedly killed his father with a homemade weapon after an argument. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told The Arizona Republic that officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting on Oct. 20, where they found Howard Ocskai, 56, with gunshot wounds. Ocskai was taken to a hospital, where he died.
KOLD-TV
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
Arizona shows tight labor market, but Tucson sees dip in jobs
The Arizona labor market remains tight with September's unemployment rate standing at 3.7%, which is low compared to our state's history.
"I need to get that before somebody gets hurt": Good deed turned deadly
Along Avra Valley Road in Marana, there are only farms and fast cars. A dolly in the middle of the road could cause a lot of problems.
iheart.com
Pima County Recorder Encouraging People To Vote For Raul Grijalva
The Pima County Recorder must resign or be forced out. She verifies vote by mail ballot signatures that go to the Elections Department. How many Republican ballots will be tossed to help Raul Grijalva and other Democrats win?
Comments / 0