Customer complaints about solar panel company spark 10 On Your Side investigation
The North Carolina-based company is under fire in multiple states with customers complaining that they’ve been misled.
Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
Virginia leaders discuss solutions for lack of affordable housing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia leaders said the 40-year high inflation rate is only making matters worse for the existing housing affordability crisis. On Wednesday, several state leaders, including Congressman Bobby Scott and Del. Marcia Price, held a roundtable discussion to find a solution to the problem. "In addition...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is well-suited for controlled environment agriculture, summit says
Virginia is working to be at the forefront of the fast-growing controlled environment agriculture industry. And, based on information shared at this week’s CEA Summit East, it’s in good shape to achieve this goal. Controlled environment agriculture, or CEA, is a technology-based approach to farming. Factors like temperature,...
REMINDER: Deadline to file income taxes in Virginia is Nov. 1
If you still haven't filed your income taxes for 2021, Virginia Tax is reminding Virginians that the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is almost here -- Nov. 1.
WSET
Virginia NAACP opposes Governor Youngkin's 'anti-transgender' policies
(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
wvtf.org
Program provides safe water and septic to Virginians, but now it's out of funding
More than a million Virginia families have septic systems at home. State officials estimate about half those systems are so old they pose health risks. The same goes for thousands of drinking water systems. Now, a new grant program to help families get safe water and septic has been so popular it’s already running out of money.
WSET
If you haven't yet filed your 2021 income taxes in Virginia, a deadline is approaching
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tax wants to remind taxpayers if you haven’t yet filed your individual income taxes for 2021 in Virginia, the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Additionally, to be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax...
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?
The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started. Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
NBC12
Gun safety, gun rights advocates disagree on effectiveness of new merchant code
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gun rights advocates fear a new merchant code for firearm purchases is an unnecessary attack on their civil liberties, while gun safety advocates say the code just levels the playing field. The International Standards Organization approved last month a petition from New York-based Amalgamated Bank for a...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
cbs19news
Woman sentenced for defrauding Virginia Medicaid, other health care benefit programs and PPP
NORFOLK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The owner of a wellness center in Williamsburg has been sentenced to prison for defrauding health care programs. According to a release, 48-year-old Maria Kokolis will spend seven years in prison for taking more than $2 million from Virginia Medicaid and other programs. Court documents...
