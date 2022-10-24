ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
Virginia is well-suited for controlled environment agriculture, summit says

Virginia is working to be at the forefront of the fast-growing controlled environment agriculture industry. And, based on information shared at this week’s CEA Summit East, it’s in good shape to achieve this goal. Controlled environment agriculture, or CEA, is a technology-based approach to farming. Factors like temperature,...
Virginia NAACP opposes Governor Youngkin's 'anti-transgender' policies

(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?

The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started.  Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees.  For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
