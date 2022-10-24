Read full article on original website
Meet the primary care doctor who’s happy with his job [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “There is no temptation to go back to my old life. I hit rock bottom and have been enjoying a doctor’s job. My future is bright. My income is growing. My schedule still has plenty of room. My patients are happy. How many doctors can say that?”
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “The value of empathy in medicine is seldom debated. Just as the art of medicine is taught as the balance of knowledge and application, so has empathy been recognized as both a value to be fostered and a skill to be learned. Medical curricula have reflected this, and while didactics are increasingly filled with various conversational frameworks and behaviors that convey empathy, rarely do they include specific language to convey it.”
Leading an organizational culture change? Consider an apology first.
Leading an organization from a culture of bullying or blaming to a culture of safety is a daunting initiative. Unhealthy alignments are deeply embedded in toxic cultures, and informal power dynamics may influence how people behave. Instead of respectful communication where giving and receiving constructive feedback is ongoing, common behaviors include:
