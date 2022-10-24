ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Best Buy

It’s still October, but we’re already hearing about big Black Friday deals. One of the early offenders is Best Buy, which began marking down a large batch of gadgets earlier this week on October 24th. It’ll add more price cuts once actual Black Friday comes around on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but barring some items selling out, many of the deals you’ll find below should last through Black Friday.
Digital Trends

What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?

The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Ravens ‘TNF’ Game Live

Live from Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. October hasn’t been kind to Tom Brady. After starting the month with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buccaneers were able to rebound, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15. But then things went from bad to worse. Tampa Bay (3-4) lost back-to-back games as double digit road favorites, a 20-18 debacle against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 21-3 Week 7 thumping by the Carolina Panthers. Up next is a battle against the Ravens.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Every NFL team's record vs. the spread and Week 8 early lines

The run for the underdogs cannot be denied. This season, recent trends, everything ... it all seems to point away from the favorite. ("Seems" is the operative word here.) This season, when the spread is less than a field goal, favorites are covering 52.6% of the time, compared to a 34.4% rate when favored by more than a field goal.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
atozsports.com

National outlet suggests dynamic move to push Cowboys over the top

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season heading into a week eight matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas went 4-1 without Dak Prescott, so the return of QB1 has the chance to make the Cowboys a legitimate contender in the NFL this season. Still, there are ways that...
DALLAS, TX
