Black Friday TV deals 2022 — the best early sales
Black Friday TV deals are starting earlier than ever. Here are today's best sales and what to expect in November.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Best Buy
It’s still October, but we’re already hearing about big Black Friday deals. One of the early offenders is Best Buy, which began marking down a large batch of gadgets earlier this week on October 24th. It’ll add more price cuts once actual Black Friday comes around on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but barring some items selling out, many of the deals you’ll find below should last through Black Friday.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Digital Trends
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
Cowboys Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The Dallas Cowboys got things back on track in Week 7 with a dominant 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. It was an excellent bounce-back after they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. It was Dak Prescott’s return to the lineup, as he has been sidelined since...
Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
NFL World Reacts To Ex-Patriots Star's Stunning Bill Belichick Admission
Bill Belichick's life without Tom Brady has not been a pleasant journey, but he's still an elite coach, right? Not according to ex-Patriots star Asante Samuel. Following New England's blowout loss to the Bears at home on Monday night, Samuel called Belichick an "average coach" without Brady. ...
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Ravens ‘TNF’ Game Live
Live from Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. October hasn’t been kind to Tom Brady. After starting the month with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buccaneers were able to rebound, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15. But then things went from bad to worse. Tampa Bay (3-4) lost back-to-back games as double digit road favorites, a 20-18 debacle against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 21-3 Week 7 thumping by the Carolina Panthers. Up next is a battle against the Ravens.
Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 8 Schedule
The NFL is back and here are the five games you don't want to miss in Week 8 of the 2022 season.
TechRadar
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 8
Six moneyline underdogs won their games outright in Week 7. Anyone who bet the Carolina Panthers or Chicago Bears had very nice payouts with their upset wins. There were 7 underdogs who covered the spread in their games last week. Who will be the upset winners of Week 8?. Below,...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Roku, Paramount Plus, Amazon Echo, Peacock, & More — Up to 60 Percent off
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $50. Looking for a good deal on all things streaming and home entertainment? We've got you covered. We rounded up the best deals on top brands and services, including Paramount+, Peacock, Roku,...
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Amazon's Thursday Night Football Ratings Are Plummeting
Amazon Prime's ratings for Thursday Night Football are falling rapidly.
ESPN
Every NFL team's record vs. the spread and Week 8 early lines
The run for the underdogs cannot be denied. This season, recent trends, everything ... it all seems to point away from the favorite. ("Seems" is the operative word here.) This season, when the spread is less than a field goal, favorites are covering 52.6% of the time, compared to a 34.4% rate when favored by more than a field goal.
Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
atozsports.com
National outlet suggests dynamic move to push Cowboys over the top
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season heading into a week eight matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas went 4-1 without Dak Prescott, so the return of QB1 has the chance to make the Cowboys a legitimate contender in the NFL this season. Still, there are ways that...
