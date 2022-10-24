Read full article on original website
M2 Apple iPad Pro, iPad 10 available today
Apple unveiled the M2 iPad Pro and the 10th Generation iPad on October 18, 2022. The new tablets from Apple offer many upgrades over the previous generation models. Both the iPad 10 and iPad Pro M2 are now available for purchase at Apple's official website and at popular online retailers. This article outlines some of the best deals available on the new iPad models and where to buy them.
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 after the latest $400 discount
One of today’s best deals comes from Best Buy, where you can currently purchase a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip for as low as $1,599 after receiving a very compelling $400 discount. This deal will get you a new laptop with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, one of Apple’s best processors, which comes packed with an 8-core CPU, and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.
Google Pixel 6a sells for $299 after the latest $150 discount, with no strings attached
The Google Pixel 6a was released on May 22, 2022, which means that it is a relatively new device on the market, as it has only been available for less than six months. It arrived with a 12MP camera, 24-hour battery life, a Google Tensor chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a $449 price tag. However, it seems that Amazon believes that $449 is too much, which is why it lets you get one for $299 after giving it a whopping 33 percent discount.
Best Deals Today: ROG Zephyrus G15, Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find great laptops on sale, starting with the ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, which features a 15.6-inch QHD display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space for $1,760 after picking up a 16 percent discount that translates to $340 savings.
Best Deals Today: Apple AirPods Max, Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, USB Microphones, and more
Today’s deals will get you great savings on some of Apple’s best headphones and other fantastic products, starting with the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are currently available for $450 after receiving an 18 percent discount. in other words, you will be able to pick up a new pair of Apple’s premium headphones and save $99. The best part is that this deal is applied across the board, so you won’t have to compromise your choice to take advantage of these cool savings.
Samsung’s 53rd anniversary will get you up to 74 percent savings on select products
We have amazing news for Samsung fans, as their favorite company is celebrating its 53rd anniversary. This celebration brings tons of insane deals on some of Samsung’s best and most popular products, with savings that can go up to 74 percent off after you meet some conditions. For instance, you can get your hands on a certified renewed Galaxy S21 device for as low as $300 thanks to a $400 trade-in credit and $100 instant savings, which will get you the best savings.
