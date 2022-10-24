ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Toni Taylor
3d ago

Our mayor's ridiculous. He should be recalled. He has done absolutely nothing but make the city unsafer and led by a criminal element, gotten rid of a large percentage of our police and that's why they don't want to come back here, and just backed projects that have done nothing to help Bellingham, but just annihilate it instead. Congratulations Fleetwood, this is on you largely.

William Trueman
3d ago

Fleetwood is Jaydolph Inslee mildly mentally handicapped little brother. His policies have ruined Belligham. I was a victim of his following the Governors vaccine mandate. He followed it despite the fact knowing it would severely reduce the public works ability to service the public. They lost a lot more city employees, than they claim. Sure they didn’t lose them all to the mandate, but they lost a lot more because they mandated it. They left because they were sickened by the fact that they forced people to get the vaccine and fired them if they didn’t. Now Pfizer officials are admitting to the fact that the vaccine wasn’t as effective as they claimed. Oh and Fleetwood was the only Mayor in Whatcom county to mandate the Vaccine. Not even Whatcom county public works mandated it.He is pushing for all this because he’s been told too. He doesn’t have original ideas of his own. He’s like puppet of a jellyfish.

lyndentribune.com

SPECIAL REPORT: HOMESTEAD LAWSUIT: Lynden mayor says local ownership is better

LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.
LYNDEN, WA
KGMI

Election flyer causes rift on County Council

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Civic Agenda: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2022

Bellingham Lake Whatcom Watershed Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting. Bellingham Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Conservation Easement Program Oversight Committee, 8:30 a.m., 5280 Northwest Drive, or virtual meeting. Agenda online. SATURDAY, Oct. 29. 100th Annual Cherry Point Science Forum, 10 a.m., virtual...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Whatcom County seeks input on new jail

Sales tax measures that would have funded construction of a new jail in Whatcom County have failed twice since 2015, and county leaders don’t want to get it wrong a third time. That’s why the county’s Stakeholder Advisory Committee (SAC) is asking for public input on what should be...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Council votes to protect Bellingham's mobile home parks

Facing a roomful of mobile-home owners, the Bellingham City Council on Monday approved new rules that preserve manufactured home parks citywide. The unanimous decision was intended to protect a form of affordable housing in a city with rapidly rising rents and few housing options for low-income residents. The only point...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

GOP 40th District write-in qualifies for Nov. 8 ballot

Voters in the state Legislature’s 40th District will find an extra — and perhaps unexpected — name on their general election ballot. Rep. Debra Lekanoff was unopposed on the Aug. 2 primary ballot but faces a challenger in the Nov. 8 election in Republican Shannon Perkes. Perkes...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

The good, the bad and the completely ridiculous

Editor's Note: Just in time for the general election, CDN is pleased to herald the return to NW Washington news pages the face and voice of Mr. Cranky, aka Alan Rhodes, who for many years brought smiles to faces of readers of our predecessor publication. We will be nagging him to keep sending missives from his semi-retirement.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County

Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Sefzik: Local Democrat chair muddles facts on crime

John Adams once famously said, “Facts are stubborn things.” One week ago, Andrew Reding, the chair of the Whatcom Democrats, published an opinion piece attacking me in the Cascadia Daily News, alleging that “Crime is generally lower in states led by Democrats.” In reality, Reding should have titled his article “Crime is disproportionately larger in cities run by Democrats.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Semiahmoo residents use goats to clear overgrown land

Residents passing by a Semiahmoo subdivision recently may have done a double take as nearly two dozen goats munched on blackberry bushes while they cleared land for a new house to be built. Goats named Booboo, Cause and Effect at their lunch from brush and weeds in St. Andrews Green,...
BLAINE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response

“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
EVERETT, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Nunamaker resigns from school board

In an undated letter to the Blaine school board, district 1 board member Todd Nunamaker announced his immediate resignation from the board. Nunamaker cited “continued health challenges” as his reason. The resignation was announced at the board’s regular October meeting held October 24 in Point Roberts. District...
BLAINE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Flush with excitement: Restrooms reopening at WTA station

Whatcom Transportation Authority is reopening the restrooms inside its downtown Bellingham station Thursday, Oct. 27, after closing them for nearly eight months due to frequent drug use. Restrooms at Cordata Station on the north end of Bellingham, which also have been closed for months, will reopen soon, WTA Public Information...
BELLINGHAM, WA
idesignarch.com

Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement

Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Western investigates bigoted incidents

Western Washington University is investigating Islamophobic and antisemitic rhetoric posted on campus this month. In an Oct. 26 letter to the Western community, Assistant Vice President for Access, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Litav Langley condemned the incidents, as well as recent anti-gay, anti-trans and anti-Black vandalism in the residence halls.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

PeaceHealth relaxes visitation policy

PeaceHealth announced Wednesday it was relaxing its visitation policy in lieu of a "moderate" transmission risk in Whatcom County over more than seven days. The change applies to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics. Two people can now visit a patient at one time, an increase...
thenorthernlight.com

Birch Bay is below its planned residential density, buildable lands report shows

The 2022 Whatcom County Buildable Lands Report shows Birch Bay’s population and housing development are growing slower than the county expected. Whatcom County senior planner Matt Aamot presented the report during a Whatcom County planning commission meeting October 13. He said that from 2016 to 2021 the unincorporated area fell behind its projected residential density, population growth and single family housing capacity. Blaine, however, met its planned density.
BIRCH BAY, WA

