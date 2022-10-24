LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO