LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Mustang fresh food sandwiches made by Carole Sullivan are back for one week only to raise money for Farm to School of Park County. The program that teaches kids about farming, agriculture and plants also provides local fresh food to Park County schools throughout the year. Carole is the School Meal Advisor for the program and made delicious sandwiches for 25 years at Mustang's. She thought what better way to give back then to make those sandwiches people dearly miss while raises money to help keep kids healthy.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO