Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula running group empowers young girls
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's vibrant running community is getting bigger as a new group is inspiring the next generation of girl runners. Go Run Missoula is a running program for girls in third through sixth grade. In addition to goal setting and working through drills to crush them on the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Madison County fire warden honored with 2022 DNRC Fire Cooperator of the Year
VIRGINA CITY, Mont. - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) honored the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator, Joe Brummell, as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year. The award, new this year, honors an individual or organization for their excellence in supporting...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crosswalks, roundabouts in Bozeman getting new signs to explain light patterns
BOZEMAN, Mont. - New signage at crosswalks and roundabouts in Bozeman is on the way. The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) announced that the crosswalks at 19th Ave. and Lincoln St. and roundabouts in town are getting new signs that better explain how to react to the different light patterns drivers may see.
Fairfield Sun Times
At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration
POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana's Safe School Center receives $2 million grant for statewide efforts
MISSOULA, Mont. - After the most recent school shooting in St. Louis left three dead and seven injured, school safety is again at the forefront of conversation. Here in Montana, the University of Montana recently received a $2 million grant to address just that. The funding will be used by...
Fairfield Sun Times
Farm To School Park County Sandwich Fundraiser
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Mustang fresh food sandwiches made by Carole Sullivan are back for one week only to raise money for Farm to School of Park County. The program that teaches kids about farming, agriculture and plants also provides local fresh food to Park County schools throughout the year. Carole is the School Meal Advisor for the program and made delicious sandwiches for 25 years at Mustang's. She thought what better way to give back then to make those sandwiches people dearly miss while raises money to help keep kids healthy.
Fairfield Sun Times
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
Fairfield Sun Times
UM granted $1.4 M for maternal healthcare to invest in rural areas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana is combining forces with the medical field once again to bring more maternal related services to those in more rural areas of the treasure state. The CDC is granting UM’s rural institution 1.4 million dollars for the next five years to make this...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula City-County Health Department reports overdose spike
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City-County Health Department is urging the community to be cautious as it reported six overdose cases in the last week. According to Leah Fitch-Brody, MCCHD substance use disorder prevention coordinator, the six victims were adults. MCCHD has not received toxicology reports back yet, but preliminary information...
Fairfield Sun Times
Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses
HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula County Elections Office holds voter service events across the county
MISSOULA, Mont. - With midterm elections two weeks away, Missoula County Elections Office is hosting several events to help get voters prepped. According to elections administrator Bradley Seaman, the big goal is to save people time. What can take ten minutes this week and next, may take up to two hours come election day because of the wait time.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from...
Fairfield Sun Times
Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man charged with attempted deliberate homicide pleads not guilty
A Bozeman man accused of hitting a woman with an ax pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court. Will Watson McIntosh, 19, was charged with attempted deliberate homicide in late September. He pleaded not guilty to the sole charge on Thursday in front of Judge Andrew Breuner. According to...
