Alabama Moves from 52nd to 40th in 4th Grade Math, and 49th to 39th in 4th Grade Reading as the Nation Uniformly Declines. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results have been released, with Alabama’s standing either moving upwards, or holding its own against a backdrop of national decline. The NAEP is the only test administered that assesses what America’s students know and can do in various subjects. Today’s results are for the Main NAEP, 4th and 8th Grade Reading and Math.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO