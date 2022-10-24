ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Holds Its Own, Moving Up 12 and 10 Places In Math and Reading on the "Nation's Report Card"

Alabama Moves from 52nd to 40th in 4th Grade Math, and 49th to 39th in 4th Grade Reading as the Nation Uniformly Declines. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results have been released, with Alabama’s standing either moving upwards, or holding its own against a backdrop of national decline. The NAEP is the only test administered that assesses what America’s students know and can do in various subjects. Today’s results are for the Main NAEP, 4th and 8th Grade Reading and Math.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Bayshore, Pleasant Valley, Donoho, G.W. Long Move to Semifinals with First-Round Wins

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
ANNISTON, AL
thecutoffnews.com

AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Addison, Covenant Christian, Meek and Spring Garden Move to Semis at the AHSAA Elite 8 State

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
ADDISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy