Read full article on original website
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Holds Its Own, Moving Up 12 and 10 Places In Math and Reading on the "Nation's Report Card"
Alabama Moves from 52nd to 40th in 4th Grade Math, and 49th to 39th in 4th Grade Reading as the Nation Uniformly Declines. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results have been released, with Alabama’s standing either moving upwards, or holding its own against a backdrop of national decline. The NAEP is the only test administered that assesses what America’s students know and can do in various subjects. Today’s results are for the Main NAEP, 4th and 8th Grade Reading and Math.
thecutoffnews.com
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Bayshore, Pleasant Valley, Donoho, G.W. Long Move to Semifinals with First-Round Wins
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Addison, Covenant Christian, Meek and Spring Garden Move to Semis at the AHSAA Elite 8 State
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Comments / 0