Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
Sabres fall to Montreal despite plethota of scoring chances
Despite recording 45 shots on goal, the Buffalo Sabres were unable to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, losing 3-2 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Kings Cut Ribbon LA Kings Iceland At Paramount As Rink Is Open To Public
With the grand opening having taken place on October 26th, the is now open to then public. The LA Kings opened their newest rink in the Los Angeles area when they cut the ribbon at the LA Kings Iceland at Paramount rink in Paramount, California, officially opening the rink to the public. The historic rink is best known for being the home of the first ever Zamboni.
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
NHL
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
markerzone.com
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to pick up points in Philadelphia
After winning in Sunrise on Oct. 19, Panthers aim to improve to 2-0-0 against Flyers in 2022-23 Looking to get back into the win column, the Florida Panthers will wrap up their quick two-game road swing with a rematch against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. In...
NHL
Canucks hold off Kraken for first victory of season
SEATTLE -- The Vancouver Canucks held off the Seattle Kraken for their first win of the season, 5-4 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. It was the 600th NHL win for coach Bruce Boudreau. "I haven't been thinking about that since about the third game," Boudreau said. "I just wanted...
NHL
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins. It was the first...
NHL
Predators surge past Blues, end five-game skid
NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators won for the first time in six games, 6-2 against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had three assists, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the...
NHL
Kapanen takes silly pictures of teammates with disposable camera
Kasperi Kapanen has an eye for the right shot. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward was given a disposable camera to capture some candid photos of his teammates. Kapanen did not disappoint capturing lots of big smiles and eyes half closed in a video of the photos posted by the Penguins on Twitter.
NHL
FLAMESTV PODCAST - KADRI GOES OFF
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 27.10.22. A quick recap of Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Flames hit the ice for a lengthy skate on Thursday morning, prepping for Saturday's edition of the Battle of Alberta. FLAMES FOUNDATION MAKES $1.25M GIFT TO ROTARY FLAMES...
Comments / 0