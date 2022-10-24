Read full article on original website
Woman’s escape from alleged knife-wielding rapist
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say held a knife to a woman’s throat in an attempt to rape her; however, she was able to escape. Bloomsburg police said they responded to a report of an attempted rape around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of East […]
Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school
Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
Old Forge man attacked by girlfriend when caught with another woman
DURYEA — A woman from Old Forge followed her boyfriend to a residence in Duryea where she climbed through a window and assaulted him and
Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
Wanted woman charged after assault on police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody. Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said. ...
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Teens charged with robbery in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three teens have been charged for a robbery on Market Street in Williamsport Monday afternoon. Police have identified the individuals as 19-year-old Nyreese Turner, 16-year-old Aajujuan Tamir Johnson, and a 13-year-old. According to police, officers were emergency dispatched to Market streets on reports of a robbery...
Bloomsburg man facing rape charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sisters have been arraigned on charges after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a dispute police say was about their children According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. […]
Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault
Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
Times News
Arizona women face drug, gun charges after 1-80 stop
Two Arizona women have been charged with possession of fentanyl and a gun following a traffic stop Tuesday in Kidder Township. State police at Hazleton stopped a Dodge Charger going 77 mph heading east on Interstate 81. Cassie Clayton, 47, of Glendale, Arizona, was the driver. The passenger, Michelle Dockins,...
Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl
DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Man pleads guilty to secretly recording up woman’s dress
A Mahanoy City man was caught on camera using the camera on his cellular phone to secretly record up a woman’s dress inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart Supercenter earlier this year, according to court records. Instead of a Luzerne County jury seeing the secret recording, John Edwin Chimbay Lucero,...
Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media
Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
abc27.com
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute
Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
Police investigate USPS mailbox break-ins
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are warning residents about a rash of break-ins at United States Postal Services (USPS) drop boxes. Law enforcement describes these thieves as bold and brazen as several of the boxes were actually broken into in front of post offices. Luckily, the drop box at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office was not […]
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
