Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to run surveillance from the skies in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County. The...
wausharaargus.com
Please support the Josie Bielmeier Family Fund
Josie Bielmeier, 1 year old daughter of Troy and Jessica Bielmeier, Wautoma, has been in Children’s Hospital, Milwaukee, for the past two weeks with a very rare pancreatic disorder and other medical issues. She is presently in the pediatric ICU unit. To ease the burden on the family so...
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual...
WSAW
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 could reach a plea deal in the case, avoiding a jury trial. Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Dane County Circuit Court. David...
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
WSAW
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
WSAW
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
Wausau area obituaries October 24, 2022
Terrance (Terry, TJ, Lucky) James Lach passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 while in Hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Terry began a long and painful fight with bone cancer in 2020, shortly after the death of his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Heinz) Lach.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with killing children sentenced in attempted escape from jail
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his young children has been sentenced to prison for an attempted jail escape. Matthew Beyer, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court Monday for a sentencing hearing on charges of Taking Hostages and Attempted Escape. Beyer had earlier pleaded no contest...
seehafernews.com
Two Injured in Rural Outagamie County Crash
Two people were injured in a crash yesterday (October 26th) in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the crash just before 7:45 a.m. Deputies were sent to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn. Investigators determined that...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
Comments / 0