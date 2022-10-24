ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Northland FAN 106.5

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wausharaargus.com

Please support the Josie Bielmeier Family Fund

Josie Bielmeier, 1 year old daughter of Troy and Jessica Bielmeier, Wautoma, has been in Children’s Hospital, Milwaukee, for the past two weeks with a very rare pancreatic disorder and other medical issues. She is presently in the pediatric ICU unit. To ease the burden on the family so...
WAUTOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 25

Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin

Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 24, 2022

Terrance (Terry, TJ, Lucky) James Lach passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 while in Hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Terry began a long and painful fight with bone cancer in 2020, shortly after the death of his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Heinz) Lach.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

onfocus.news

Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point

CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WAUSAU, WI

