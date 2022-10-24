Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. October 21, 2022. Editorial: Where’s GOP Outrage On Welfare Scandal?. Republican lawmakers in Mississippi have been curiously disinterested — or at least seemingly so — in the massive welfare scandal initially exposed by another Republican, State Auditor Shad White. How come? Why is it that...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 25, 2022. Editorial: South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act. South Dakota’s budget situation appears rather bright heading into the final two months of 2022. Members of the state’s Council of Economic Advisors met Monday to go over the revenue situation, according to...
Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two people whose personal information was compromised in a data breach at Rhode Island’s public bus service that affected about 22,000 people sued the agency and a health insurer on Tuesday seeking monetary damages and answers. The class-action suit filed in Providence Superior Court...
"Super weed" found in three more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
