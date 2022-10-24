ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

San José Spotlight

Top Santa Clara County official plans to step down

After more than a decade leading Santa Clara County, longtime Executive Jeff Smith is leaving the top post next year. “Having worked here for 13 years so far and maybe close to 14 years when I retire in July, it seemed like a reasonable time,” the County CEO told San José Spotlight. “We have a great team that will be able to obviously to carry on without me. Time to retire.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City

The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SAN JOSE, CA
peninsulapress.com

Palo Alto launches new program to transition to electric water heaters

Palo Alto, in a bid to phase out gas water heaters and reduce fossil fuel emissions, is making it easier for residents to install electric heat pumps. The Palo Alto City Council on Oct. 3 approved the Advanced Hot Water Heat Pump Program, which aims to install 1,000 heat pump water heaters by the end of 2023.
PALO ALTO, CA
padailypost.com

Council favors license plate-reading cameras to stop crime

Palo Alto City Council gave a thumbs up tonight (Oct. 24) to installing license plate reading cameras around the city that would automatically alert police officers when a stolen car or license plate is detected. Capt. James Reifschneider got council members excited about the potential benefits. For example, he talked...
PALO ALTO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

A piece of cake: How a Sunnyvale woman launched a nationwide army of bakers delivering birthday cakes to underserved kids

Cake4Kids volunteers have baked 40,000 birthday cakes for youth across the country, but they need help to meet demand on the Peninsula. Twelve years after a Sunnyvale woman first decided to bake a few birthday cakes for a Los Altos nonprofit serving kids in foster care, Cake4Kids, now a national nonprofit, delivered its 40,000th cake to a youth in need this year.
SUNNYVALE, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

His LEGAL Silicon Valley Tiny Home Zoned as Accessory Dwelling Unit

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives was over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Los Gatos lifts water boiling order

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Water quality issues impacting Los Gatos were resolved on Monday, and water officials lifted a boiling notice. San Jose Water conducted extensive water quality sampling around Los Gatos, and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting the boiling notice. A water main break previously […]
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Gas leak closes street in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department. MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station. KRON On is […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
kalw.org

Fentanyl deaths in Santa Clara County on the rise

Santa Clara County has been grappling with an alarming rate of fentanyl-related deaths for the past two years. The county plans to distribute free Narcan kits through vending machines placed in jails, court buildings, high schools, colleges, hospitals, bars and restaurants, in hopes of keeping people alive. According to county...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

