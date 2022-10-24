Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
sfstandard.com
Supervisors To Probe Dual Employment as Records Show Public Health Official Worked Second Job on City Time
In light of revelations about a top public health official working a side gig while on city time, two SF Supervisors say they’re looking into the practice of city workers holding down second jobs. Lisa Pratt, who worked with the drug-rehab nonprofit Baker Places, resigned from the nonprofit last...
Top Santa Clara County official plans to step down
After more than a decade leading Santa Clara County, longtime Executive Jeff Smith is leaving the top post next year. “Having worked here for 13 years so far and maybe close to 14 years when I retire in July, it seemed like a reasonable time,” the County CEO told San José Spotlight. “We have a great team that will be able to obviously to carry on without me. Time to retire.”
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
SFist
California Rejected 106,000 Mail Ballots In Last Election, But Alameda County Is Under Fire for Not Rejecting Enough
Nearly 2% of California voters had their mail-in ballots rejected in the June primary, which is sad, but Alameda County’s lowest rejection level statewide has anti-tax groups up in arms demanding the county reject more people’s votes. It’s discouraging to see the California Secretary of State’s county-by-county breakdown...
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
peninsulapress.com
Palo Alto launches new program to transition to electric water heaters
Palo Alto, in a bid to phase out gas water heaters and reduce fossil fuel emissions, is making it easier for residents to install electric heat pumps. The Palo Alto City Council on Oct. 3 approved the Advanced Hot Water Heat Pump Program, which aims to install 1,000 heat pump water heaters by the end of 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
padailypost.com
Council favors license plate-reading cameras to stop crime
Palo Alto City Council gave a thumbs up tonight (Oct. 24) to installing license plate reading cameras around the city that would automatically alert police officers when a stolen car or license plate is detected. Capt. James Reifschneider got council members excited about the potential benefits. For example, he talked...
sfstandard.com
Inside SF’s Laguna Honda: The Potential Closure of the Nation’s Largest Public Nursing Home
Donna Deufemia’s brother, Anthony Deufemia, has been living at Laguna Honda Hospital since 2021 with a painful spinal condition. He’s had a hard time walking lately, and medical staff fear the damaging repercussions of a severe fall, let alone the potentially fatal consequences if he were to be transferred out of the hospital.
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn't subtle. "The noise was insane, that's how loud it was," she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley ran out and...
A piece of cake: How a Sunnyvale woman launched a nationwide army of bakers delivering birthday cakes to underserved kids
Cake4Kids volunteers have baked 40,000 birthday cakes for youth across the country, but they need help to meet demand on the Peninsula. Twelve years after a Sunnyvale woman first decided to bake a few birthday cakes for a Los Altos nonprofit serving kids in foster care, Cake4Kids, now a national nonprofit, delivered its 40,000th cake to a youth in need this year.
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Silicon Valley Tiny Home Zoned as Accessory Dwelling Unit
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives was over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
Los Gatos lifts water boiling order
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Water quality issues impacting Los Gatos were resolved on Monday, and water officials lifted a boiling notice. San Jose Water conducted extensive water quality sampling around Los Gatos, and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting the boiling notice. A water main break previously […]
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Gas leak closes street in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department. MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station. KRON On is […]
kalw.org
Fentanyl deaths in Santa Clara County on the rise
Santa Clara County has been grappling with an alarming rate of fentanyl-related deaths for the past two years. The county plans to distribute free Narcan kits through vending machines placed in jails, court buildings, high schools, colleges, hospitals, bars and restaurants, in hopes of keeping people alive. According to county...
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County races to stop fentanyl overdoses
For one Santa Clara County supervisor, the fight against fentanyl addiction is personal. About a year ago, Supervisor Otto Lee lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose. Lee describes him as being bright and energetic. “It’s just very sad,” he told San José Spotlight. “It was truly an awakening moment...
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
Comments / 0