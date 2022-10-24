Read full article on original website
The Shining star lands new horror movie role
The Shining icon Shelley Duvall has officially come out of retirement. Last seen gracing the big screen 20 years ago as Detective Dubrinski in Manna from Heaven, Deadline reports that Duvall will play the mother of the protagonist in writer-director Scott Goldberg's movie The Forest Hills. Edward Furlong (Terminator 2:...
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving James Bond past womanising
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig and his series of James Bond movies for evolving the character beyond his past reputation for womanising. Evans was speaking to The Independent about the character, who has been played by seven different actors across 27 films — starting with Sean Connery in 1962's Dr. No and most recently featuring Craig in his fifth and final Bond outing in last year's No Time to Die.
All-female Fast & Furious with Marvel's Brie Larson teased by Universal boss
Fast & Furious newcomer Brie Larson could be the face of an all-female instalment. Set to be introduced as Tess in next year's tenth tyre-screecher Fast X, her importance in the franchise was pushed by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley. "I would love to see a female Fast....
Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on the female characters
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the mammoth task of navigating a story after losing its titular hero, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the Black Panther, in 2020. But it looks like the film found a solution: focus on the female characters. Specifically Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett).
Celebrity Gogglebox's Gordon Ramsay recalls emotional moment he found out daughter Tilly had a tumour
Celebrity Gogglebox star and world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay has opened up about the emotional moment when he found out that his daughter Tilly had a tumour. While they gave their best shot at being couch critics for this special Stand Up to Cancer edition of Celebrity Gogglebox last night (October 28), Ramsay tearfully revealed how his daughter had to have a tumour removed at the tender age of 12.
Loose Women's Andrea McLean admits to being a "reserve" Strictly contestant
Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she was a Strictly Come Dancing reserve one year, and is thankful that she never had to step up to the plate. Strictly has reserve celebrities on standby each year in case one of the stars has to drop out. Most famously, in 2019, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher stepped in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after he injured himself just days before the launch show, and ended up winning the entire thing.
Can you solve it? Brilliant brainteasers by the wizard of witty wordplay
Frank Paul’s finest lexical recreations
Made In Chelsea's Nicola Hughes gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name
Congratulations are in order to former Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes, who has given birth to a baby girl. The reality TV show star and her husband Charlie Tupper have welcomed their first child together, announcing the news on Instagram today (October 30), along with her beautiful name. Alongside...
Rings of Power star lands next lead movie role in new comedy
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark has booked her next movie role in a satirical comedy. The actress, also known for critically acclaimed horror Saint Maud, will star in The Fox alongside Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney (via Screen Daily). The directorial debut from Dario Russo, The Fox follows the heir...
Walking Dead star's The Serpent Queen has future revealed beyond season 1
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton will return as Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen season 2. Ahead of the edgy historical drama's season 1 finale this weekend, Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby announced official news of the renewal. "The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic...
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Halloween Week Thread - Sat 29 Oct @ 6:50pm & Sun 30 Oct @ 7:20pm
Afternoon everyone and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Hot on the heels of last week's car crash centenary week we've got yet another theme week as the Halloween show returns. Good luck everyone, I think we're going to need it!. Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are...
Nosferatu at 100: a silent horror masterwork that continues to chill
It feels right, the knowledge that Nosferatu has been around for a full century. A few years after its 1922 release, the odds were not in its favor: in 1924, the studio behind FW Murnau’s silent horror film agreed to destroy all copies of the film, as part of a copyright infringement case pursued by Florence Balcombe, the widow of the Dracula author Bram Stoker. Nosferatu is not technically an adaptation of Dracula, in the sense that it was produced without the permission of Stoker’s estate and changed the names of all major characters, as well as the setting and some of the story. But it is more than close enough to inspire legal action (and supposedly the original German intertitles even acknowledged the book), which is why it was essentially sentenced to death following its original run.
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan responds to rumour he's replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is flattered to be in the conversation to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show. Back in April, talkshow host and Gavin & Stacey co-creator Corden revealed that he'll be stepping away from the show next year, which naturally brings into focus a list of his potential successors.
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
VIDEO: Halloween Week Rehearsals With Songs
Everyone looks OK but James the weakest but everyone seems a bit slow!. Molly's looking good too. None of them look bad though this should be really interesting.. I feel Fleur could be giving it abit too much power again. Really liking Hamza, J-Ellie, and Tony. But lots of good...
Voice of The Beehive
I Say Nothing & Don't Call Me Baby, were decent pop songs of the 80's. Not too keen on I Think I Love You, though. Can't seem to remember any other of their songs..... The very last chart 7" single I bought was Voice Of The Beehive "I Walk The Earth"
The evolution of the Slaters
The Slaters arrival to the square over twenty years ago is probably my favourite introduction for a soap family ever. We got to know all of them quite quickly. They all had specific personalities. Dodgy Mo. Anything for a quiet life Charlie. Dependable Lynne. Snarky Kat. Timid little Mo. Sleazy Garry. Bratty Zoe.
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
Favourite Male- Week 6
Wasn't keen on any of them. Entertainment wise it was all Tony, but the best dance was from Hamza 😊. Tyler for me I’d never heard of him but he improves every week and seems such a nice guy. Posts: 15,168. Forum Member. ✭✭. 30/10/22 - 16:16 #6. Hamza...
