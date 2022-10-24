ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Antisemitic Incidents In LA And Beverly Hills, Seemingly Prompted By Kanye West Comments, Cause Outrage And Worry

By Michael Flores
LAist
LAist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmZ7x_0ilEw2qP00
Kanye West (Jason Merritt / Getty Images for LACMA)

White supremacists took to a highway overpass and the streets of Beverly Hills over the weekend.

On Saturday, demonstrators unfurled a banner over the 405 freeway declaring, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” They raised stiff arm Nazi salutes to drivers below. That night, about 25 antisemitic flyers were found at homes in the northern section of Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. Scott Dibble said that the flyer incident is being investigated, but at this point, no arrests have been made and there have been no reports of violence.

The name of a group appears on both the banners and flyers. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse reacted to these incidents in a tweet, saying the group responsible for the 405 freeway disruption is the “same horrible organization that littered our streets with hate propaganda flyers.”

The Anti-Defamation League said in a Twitter statement that the group is “known for espousing antisemitism and white supremacist ideology, [and] is now leveraging Ye’s antisemitism and is proof that hate breeds more hate.”

The Backstory

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, posted antisemitic comments on Twitter and Instagram over the past few weeks, leading the social platforms to indefinitely suspend his accounts. He recently wore a “White Lives Matter'' T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week.

After these incidents, Ye agreed to purchase the social media app Parler , a controversial platform embraced by many on the far right that bills itself as the "solution to problems that have surfaced in recent years due to changes in Big Tech policy," even as companies like Facebook and Twitter have cracked down on what they see as hate speech.

A 'Wake-Up Call'

Jeffrey Abram, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles, said the antisemitic group feels endorsed by Kanye.

“This rhetoric has real life consequences," he said. "We're seeing it. We saw it on the 405; a well-known group of antisemites and white supremacists have now leveraged Kanye.”

California Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying the incidents are a “wake-up call to remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians.” He added that Trump gave a platform to extremists for hate speech, which gave rise to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the incidents in L.A. and Beverly Hills.

Antisemitic Incidents On Rise

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise, with Long Beach and Orange County seeing a steep rise in attacks in 2021 . The Anti-Defamation league found 62 cases, double the amount from 2020. The audit includes incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached their highest numbers in the same year.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian speaks out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

Khloé Kardashian took a stand against anti-Semitism after Kanye West, the ex-husband of her sister Kim Kardashian, made numerous hateful comments about Jewish people this month. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, shared in a statement to Twitter Monday along with two blue heart...
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists

For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks

Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Former executive claims Kanye West had Hitler ‘obsession’ and admired Nazis, report says

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, discussed how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, had created a hostile environment during their time working with the 45-year-old, in part because of his obsession with the leader of the Nazi Party.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power...
OK! Magazine

DONE! Adidas Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Adidas is one of the last brands to end its partnership with Kanye West following his slew of anti-Semitic remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday, October 25. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Parade

Adidas Ends Kanye West Partnership After Antisemitic Comments

Adidas is terminating its longtime and lucrative partnership with Kanye West. The move to cut ties with the rapper comes after his repeated antisemitic comments, including a video of West boasting that he could get away with hateful comments against the Jewish community without getting dropped by the sportswear giant.
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
408
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy