With Victory Over Galaxy, LAFC Fans Eye A Potential MLS Cup Win

LAFC fans in the North End of the Banc of California Stadium usually spend the entire game on their feet. (Courtesy of LAFC)

Why it matters: The LAFC is one win away from a chance at the 2022 MLS Cup. They advanced after a heart-stopping 3-2 victory against the L.A. Galaxy last week.

The details: The game will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in South L.A. on Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m.

The backstory: Los Angeles has two professional men’s soccer teams, the L.A. Galaxy and the LAFC. The Galaxy, which began competing in 1996, has five MLS Cups . The LAFC, which started playing in 2018, could win for the first time.

What's next: LAFC’s famously spirited fans are gearing up to cheer for their team. For information on watch parties, tailgates or how to join a supporters group, visit the team’s official website or the3252.net , which also includes the chants used at the stadium.

Tickets to the game start at $190 .

