Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
KING-5
Start your morning with this take on Smoked Pork Chops & Grits - Douglas Demos
SEATTLE — A southern staple, grits are usually made of cornmeal. But Chef Tom Douglas's take is all about using fresh corn instead. He shared how he makes them from the Hot Stove Society kitchen. Seared Pork Chops with Fresh Corn Grits. INGREDIENTS:. 2 bone-in pork chops, about ¾...
KING-5
Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, and Vampire's Blood are on the menu at this South Seattle ice cream shop
SEATTLE — Looking for a free haunted house experience? Head to South Seattle!. Family-owned Stonehouse Café on Rainier Avenue South hosts an annual haunt that’s open to the public. It's small in size but big in jump scares, built with love by Stonehouse Café’s owners, the Heigh...
KING-5
Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage
SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
KING-5
We dare you to look away from these treats! Seattle chocolate maker creates Halloween sweets for adults
SEATTLE — A chocolatier in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood is making what she calls "Halloween candy for adults” — and they're definitely eye-catching. Andrea Terrenzio, owner of Dolcetta Artisan Sweets, hand makes (and paints) eyeball bonbons. "I feel like I always secretly wanted to be an artist and...
KING-5
Celebrate Seattle Restaurant Week with some Cajun fare at Jude's in Rainier Beach
SEATTLE — It's an event foodies look forward to every year. Seattle Restaurant Week has 150 restaurants, bars, and food trucks offering up discounted food deals all around the Seattle area. Prices range from $20 to $65. The week wraps up on Nov. 5. One of the restaurants participating...
KING-5
Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
travelnoire.com
Black Owned In Seattle - The Best Black Owned Shops To Show Love
Chef Kristi and her son Damon Bomar have garnered accolades far and wide for the amazing food at Communion. What started as a catering business under Chef Kristi’s “That Brown Girl Catering” has now evolved into an initiative to provide the community with healthy but still very tasty food. Her son Damon is a Howard alumni and Hospitality expert who in 2015 decided to take his talents home and invest in time into the family business. Whenever you’re Seattle, be sure to stop by and grab a bite.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
animalfair.com
Furtastic Photo – If You Are Going To Dream – Dream BIG!
Thank you Sarah from Seattle for sending this photo! You will receive a signed copy of Wendy Diamond’s best selling book It’s a Dog’s World: The Savvy Guide to Four-Legged Living. (Random House) for making us smile! If anyone has a furtastic photo please submit to yappy@animalfair.com...
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
KING-5
Celebrate the month of October with a collection of our latest fall and Halloween-themed stories
SEATTLE — From horror movies to skeleton decorations, several Evening stories have been in the Halloween/fall spirit this month! We've made it easy to read them all here as the countdown to Oct. 31 continues. Attack of the giant pumpkins!. There's something weird and wonderful taking shape in Seattle's...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
KING-5
Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following
SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
Find Out Why Seattle Might be ‘Cleaned Up’ in 2023
The decay of Seattle is no secret. Crowded with growing numbers of homeless camps and other activities, the city's crime rate has risen sharply. There might be a reason for the city to clean up. coming soon. The urban decay of Seattle has been documented, with even social media sites...
seattlechannel.org
CityStream: Viet-Wah Closes Its Doors
The family-run Viet-Wah supermarket has anchored Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood for more than four decades, providing Vietnamese cuisine staples like fish and oyster sauce, rice vermicelli, pickled vegetables, seasoning, spices, and more. To many of the store’s longtime customers, Viet-Wah was not only a grocer, but a destination and a reminder of home. Late last month, Viet-Wah’s owners and staff said goodbye to longtime customers and closed their doors, citing a looming redevelopment of the property, pandemic-related woes, and ongoing public safety issues. The Tran family, who started Viet-Wah, plans to focus on the store’s Renton location.
whidbeylocal.com
Nancy Jelinek created SeaGlass Cove in Langley because she loved the seaside village
Although Nancy Jelinek spent most of her career as a registered nurse at UW Medicine, after she retired in 2016 she decided she wanted to follow her dream of “Having a little store.” Her former boss at the University of Washington had a house on Whidbey, and Nancy visited her home several times while she was still employed as a nurse.
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
downtownbellevue.com
Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Cantina Monarca, to Open Early December
A New Mexican restaurant and tequila Bar is planned to open the first week of December, according to a representative for the eatery. It is located at Lincoln Square, where Taylor Shellfish was previously situated. Cantina Monarca offers a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and an elevated, swanky tequila...
KUOW
Kirkland is listening: Today So Far
Kirkland is listening. The city just became the first in Washington state to try new camera tech that focuses in on vehicle noise associated with street racing. The tech works a lot like red light cameras. Instead of sensing a car crossing a red light, the cameras have sensitive microphones that listen for vehicle noise speeding by. They then log data that an officer can later use to issue a citation.
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
