ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage

SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
SNOHOMISH, WA
travelnoire.com

Black Owned In Seattle - The Best Black Owned Shops To Show Love

Chef Kristi and her son Damon Bomar have garnered accolades far and wide for the amazing food at Communion. What started as a catering business under Chef Kristi’s “That Brown Girl Catering” has now evolved into an initiative to provide the community with healthy but still very tasty food. Her son Damon is a Howard alumni and Hospitality expert who in 2015 decided to take his talents home and invest in time into the family business. Whenever you’re Seattle, be sure to stop by and grab a bite.
SEATTLE, WA
animalfair.com

Furtastic Photo – If You Are Going To Dream – Dream BIG!

Thank you Sarah from Seattle for sending this photo! You will receive a signed copy of Wendy Diamond’s best selling book It’s a Dog’s World: The Savvy Guide to Four-Legged Living. (Random House) for making us smile! If anyone has a furtastic photo please submit to yappy@animalfair.com...
SEATTLE, WA
drifttravel.com

Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following

SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Find Out Why Seattle Might be ‘Cleaned Up’ in 2023

The decay of Seattle is no secret. Crowded with growing numbers of homeless camps and other activities, the city's crime rate has risen sharply. There might be a reason for the city to clean up. coming soon. The urban decay of Seattle has been documented, with even social media sites...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlechannel.org

CityStream: Viet-Wah Closes Its Doors

The family-run Viet-Wah supermarket has anchored Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood for more than four decades, providing Vietnamese cuisine staples like fish and oyster sauce, rice vermicelli, pickled vegetables, seasoning, spices, and more. To many of the store’s longtime customers, Viet-Wah was not only a grocer, but a destination and a reminder of home. Late last month, Viet-Wah’s owners and staff said goodbye to longtime customers and closed their doors, citing a looming redevelopment of the property, pandemic-related woes, and ongoing public safety issues. The Tran family, who started Viet-Wah, plans to focus on the store’s Renton location.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Cantina Monarca, to Open Early December

A New Mexican restaurant and tequila Bar is planned to open the first week of December, according to a representative for the eatery. It is located at Lincoln Square, where Taylor Shellfish was previously situated. Cantina Monarca offers a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and an elevated, swanky tequila...
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

Kirkland is listening: Today So Far

Kirkland is listening. The city just became the first in Washington state to try new camera tech that focuses in on vehicle noise associated with street racing. The tech works a lot like red light cameras. Instead of sensing a car crossing a red light, the cameras have sensitive microphones that listen for vehicle noise speeding by. They then log data that an officer can later use to issue a citation.
KIRKLAND, WA
kpq.com

When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?

Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy