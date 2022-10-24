Souljahofdadub, also known as Raymond Dawon Moore , is a 39-year-old rap artist from Wichita, Kansas . Riding high off of the success of his first project, The Realist Recogize Game , Souljahofdadub is poised for a bright future in music and is already focused on longevity. With over 67,000 streams to date and co-signs from artists like Young Markie and John Vuitton, Souljahofdadub is ready to take over the Midwest music scene and beyond. Souljahofdadub’s passion for music lies within the artist name he goes by. “Souljahofdaudub” was the rap name that his cousin give him to go by before his untimely passing. To honor his cousin, the rising Wichita-born artist took on the name Souljahofdadub.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO