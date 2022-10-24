Read full article on original website
Towne East Square to hold Halloween event Saturday
Wichita's Towne East Square hosting some Halloween activities on Saturday for families.
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita
Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials
Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
KWCH.com
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. With the number of RSV cases rising daily, Shawn Loging goes to a Wichita clinic working to find a way to keep people healthy during cold and flu season. Wichita diner moved to new location,...
New 62-foot Christmas tree to be part of Illuminations at Botanica; how to get tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica says you can now purchase tickets for Illuminations. The event will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Illuminations will not run on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and Christmas, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Tickets are $13 for non-member adults and $9 […]
wichitaonthecheap.com
Win the ultimate vacation getaway by Visit Wichita
Visit Wichita does so many wonderful things for our city. They are doing a very cool giveaway to highlight our city and this package is worth over $1,000. They are giving away a Wichita weekend full of gift card and accommodations showing off what Wichita has to offer. This giveaway...
wichitabyeb.com
Free books for all customers who dress up in costume at ICTBooks
Here’s something different from the regular trick-or-treat specials around town. ICTBooks, located at 1740 S. Colorado near Harry and West Street, is adding a book with that treat. The city’s largest discount book store, with over 50,000 books, CDs, and DVDs for a dollar each, wants to incentive people...
43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run providing toys to kids in the community
The 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run will provide toys for kids in the community.
wichitabyeb.com
Coming In November: Bronx Pizza & Pints
A new neighborhood hangout is opening in November. Bronx Pizza & Pints will be taking over the former Mizu Sushi space at 2140 W. 21st St. The new pizzeria is currently hiring wait staff and is tentatively planning to open in mid-November. Anybody interested in applying should call 316-239-6022. Once...
KWCH.com
Student-driven deli opens at Wichita East High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new cooking at Wichita’s East High School with a student-led restaurant now in business, F’east Deli. Students developed the business. “Completely from basically (the) ground up, they developed the menu, priced it out, did all the marketing for it, set the...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KWCH.com
Park City water main leak fully repaired
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - 6:45 a.m. update: The City of Park City confirmed that water repairs were completed at 4:15 am Wednesday morning. All locations should be back in service, but we expect there could be areas with low pressure this morning. 5:00 a.m.: A spokesperson with the City...
Anchor owner says new restaurant will be a ‘grown-up’ version of the downtown favorite
Schane Gross shares details about her new Rail Hoppers restaurant and about her plans to temporarily close and redo The Anchor.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Tiger Rice Japanese Kitchen
If you’re familiar with Mr. Miyagi Japanese Grill, you’ll want to check out the new Tiger Rice Japanese Kitchen. The new restaurant has opened at 1735 W 21st. St. that recently held one of the Uno Mas locations. The owners are former managers of the Mr. Miyagi Japanese...
9 months after new owner takes over, Cameo Cakes being sold again
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Only nine months after taking over, the new owner of Cameo Cakes is selling the business. The new owner has owned the business since Jan. 1 and was trained by the previous owner until February. Candi Rockett, the new owner of Cameo Cakes, revealed that she would be selling the business […]
wichitabyeb.com
Another late night Mexican restaurant has closed
After a year in business, the El Ricardo’s Mexican Food at 9310 W. Central has closed. This was their second location that opened in 2021. I confirmed the closing, but their staff wanted to let readers know that their original location at 503 N. West Street will remain open.
KWCH.com
Woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
Wichita will receive $1.6M for license plate readers
Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
disruptmagazine.com
Interview With Wichita , Kansas Rising Star Souljahofdadub
Souljahofdadub, also known as Raymond Dawon Moore , is a 39-year-old rap artist from Wichita, Kansas . Riding high off of the success of his first project, The Realist Recogize Game , Souljahofdadub is poised for a bright future in music and is already focused on longevity. With over 67,000 streams to date and co-signs from artists like Young Markie and John Vuitton, Souljahofdadub is ready to take over the Midwest music scene and beyond. Souljahofdadub’s passion for music lies within the artist name he goes by. “Souljahofdaudub” was the rap name that his cousin give him to go by before his untimely passing. To honor his cousin, the rising Wichita-born artist took on the name Souljahofdadub.
