WKU Athletics
WKU Soccer Concludes Regular Season Against Charlotte on Senior Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will host Charlotte on Friday night at the WKU Soccer Complex to conclude the 2022 regular season. The Lady Toppers will celebrate Senior Day with nine student-athletes (Alexis Bach, Ansley Cate, Katie Erwin, Kendall King, Ashley Kobylinski, Lucy Lyon, Lyric Schmidt, Afton Schraml and Emily Speidel).
WKU Athletics
Former WKU Baseball Player Making Major League Impact
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Former WKU Baseball player and graduate assistant coach Casey Dykes is making an impact in the MLB. Dykes just completed his first season working in the big leagues as an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees. As a Hilltopper from 2009-12, Dykes posted...
