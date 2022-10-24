ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Following Rory McIlroy‘s title defense at the CJ Cup last week, the PGA Tour is headed out of the continental United States for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This event will be hosted for the 4th time by Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Below, we look at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Port Royal isn’t a very long course, spanning just 6,828 yards. It’s a par 71 with just 3 par 5s and 4 par 3s, but what makes this course difficult are the likely windy conditions. Being right on the water, the weather plays a major factor in this event, having a meaningful impact on the scoring.

The field certainly isn’t as strong as last week’s event in South Carolina, but Denny McCarthy, Thomas Detry and Patrick Rodgers are among the favorites. Last year’s champion, Lucas Herbert, will not be playing this week, nor will runner-up Patrick Reed.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Expert picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:01 p.m. ET.

Russell Knox (+4000)

Knox has played in this event all 3 years and although he’s never finished in the top 10, he’s come very close each time. He’s gone T-12, T-16 and T-11, showing he can navigate this course and the tough conditions.

Patrick Rodgers (+3000)

Rodgers finished 4th last year after tying for 59th the year prior. He’s gotten off to a good start this season, headlined by a T-16 at the ZOZO Championship as well as 2 other made cuts.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks – Contenders

Hank Lebioda (+10000)

Before missing the cut here last year, Lebioda had finished T-16 and T-3 in his other 2 starts in this event. He missed the cut in his only start so far this year, but he’s a good value this week based on his course history.

Peter Malnati (+6500)

Malnati is in a similar spot with an underwhelming start to the year but a really good course history. He tied for 7th at the Bermuda Championship last year and tied for 21st the year prior. He’s not among the favorites but he showed the last two years that he can contend here.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks – Long shot

Brice Garnett (+8000)

Garnett made the cut in each of his 2 starts this season. He’s only played the Bermuda Championship once, but he tied for 21st in 2020. He’s obviously a l long shot to win, but in a weaker field, he’s worth a flier.

