ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Penn State cancels Proud Boys founder’s comedy event over threat of ‘escalating violence’

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGeVz_0ilEmPtB00

Pennsylvania State University canceled a planned comedy event on Monday featuring Gavin McInnes, co-founder of the far-right vigilante group the Proud Boys, citing a “threat of escalating violence”.

“Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with tonight’s event, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety. Demonstrations regrettably turned violent,” the university said in a statement on its website .

“The University has been clear that the views and speech of the two speakers at tonight’s student-organization-hosted event are abhorrent and do not align with the values of Penn State,” the school added. “We have encouraged peaceful protest, and, while protest is an acceptable means of expression, it becomes unacceptable when it obstructs the basic exchange of ideas.”

Students have been protesting the event, which was to be hosted by Uncensored America, a campus group.

“Penn State Shut Down My Speech on Campus Today!” Alex Stein, one of the performers at the event, wrote on social media on Monday. “Free Speech Doesn’t Exist for Conservatives!”

Demonstrators were recorded by a VICE News reporter celebrating when police announced the show would not be going forward.

Mr Stein posted a clip on Twitter showing a heated exchange with a Penn State student, who he claimed spit on him.

Other bystanders claimed the clashes around the event resulted in someone being maced, and that Proud Boys were present on campus.

During the demonstrations on Monday evening, masked fascists pepper-sprayed parts of the crowd , and police used crowd control horses to respond to the situation.

The pushback against the event began well before Monday.

Earlier this month, students launched a petition with thousands of signatures to stop the far-right figures from appearing on campus.

The organizers of the petition, the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity, said they supported speech rights, but not insofar as “platforming fascists and promoting hateful, meritless disinformation with thousands of student-fee dollars”.

At the time, the university said it would allow the event to go forward, though stressed it did not support Mr McInness, who co-founded the Proud Boys, which has been classified by experts like the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group .

“While the type of rhetoric these speakers regularly engage in does not represent the values of Penn State, our student organizations operate independent of the University and are free to sponsor programs or speakers of their choosing without censorship,” the university said in a statement.

Comments / 24

Jeffrey Town
5d ago

Nothing like a good old dose of authoritarianism from the absolute joke of an administration at Penn State... How about WE AREN'T, becomes the new slogan.

Reply(1)
9
Martin Brumbaugh
5d ago

I am not a supporter of Proud Boys. But it shows how much freedom of speech matters in State College. If you dare disagree with the liberals they will shut you down.

Reply(4)
8
James Burton
5d ago

bubbling and brewing, oozing between your fingers can't hold them back. liberals are losing the battle they can't silence the truth

Reply(1)
8
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
WELLSBORO, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record

Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
TYRONE, PA
WBRE

Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State College police search for suspects in string of bike thefts

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A string of bike thefts is under investigation and police are searching for two people they believe may be involved. The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two pictured below who they say are involved in the theft of several bicycles in the downtown area […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss

STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Shop Small: Local retailers compete with experience, service, events

With the holiday season fast approaching, small retailers in Centre County are ramping up for the next two months. In a world of Amazon.com and other online shopping, they are finding it harder and harder to compete. However, many local small retailers are hoping this will be the most wonderful time of the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State police investigating alleged theft

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police. State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13. The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Man shot into bathroom with his father inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and arrested. A Northern Cambria man is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy