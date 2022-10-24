ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits Building E at Park 295

With Jacksonville area industrial vacancy at a record low of 3.3% and below, developers continue to build warehouses to meet demand. The city issued a permit Oct. 24 for NorthPoint Development to build the 217,268-square-foot industrial shell Building E at 2895 Ignition Drive in Park 295 Industrial Park. James R....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s Coffee identifies site in North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru coffee kiosk at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville near Yellow Bluff Square. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC of Tampa is the agent. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg

Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
MIDDLEBURG, FL

