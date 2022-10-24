Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County drivers to experience overnight road closure and detour
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing parts of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. As part of the construction plans, Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close at 9 p.m. each night. The roads will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
Motorist Alert: Railroad closure in Clay County scheduled for Oct. 31, expect detours
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. A railroad closure at County Road 218 and U.S. Highway 301 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 in Clay County beginning at 8 a.m. for emergency repairs due to an identified track defect.
Police: Jacksonville Beach trampoline park vandalized, closed until further notice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — (Editor's note: The main photo in this story is from a different Altitude Trampoline Park location. The video is from a prior report) A trampoline park at the beach will be closed until further notice after it was broken into and vandalized, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
Hurricane Ian could be contributing to flooding on Southbank riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the brunt of Hurricane Ian but it’s possible that water from the storm has contributed to flooding on the Southbank riverwalk. Here’s video of that flooding. The area has had high water problems in the past. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues, families have days to vacate
Residents at a local apartment complex are being put on notice. Neighbors at the Blanchard Apartments in Love Grove say they have just days to get out, after the property was recently condemned for sewage issues. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. City officials were working Wednesday afternoon to...
News4Jax.com
Man dies when SUV careens over guardrail, submerges in Trout River, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A driver died just after midnight Wednesday in a crash on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man’s SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings Road along with a car driven by...
First Coast News
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
JSO: Woman dead, man injured in shooting near business complex on Gate Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition following a shooting at a business complex near Gate Parkway Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 2:11 p.m., officers were in the parking lot writing an unrelated report when they heard...
Gregory Drive Elementary School in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregory Drive Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity. According to Duval County Public Schools, there was police activity in the neighborhood close to the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The school was on a lockdown out...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Building E at Park 295
With Jacksonville area industrial vacancy at a record low of 3.3% and below, developers continue to build warehouses to meet demand. The city issued a permit Oct. 24 for NorthPoint Development to build the 217,268-square-foot industrial shell Building E at 2895 Ignition Drive in Park 295 Industrial Park. James R....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Scooter’s Coffee identifies site in North Jacksonville
JEA received a service availability request for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru coffee kiosk at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville near Yellow Bluff Square. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC of Tampa is the agent. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida....
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg
Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
