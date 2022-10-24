Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Niall Horan is dropping new music and heading out on tour
Niall Horan is going to have a busy 2023. The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to announce he has new music and a tour coming in the near future.
Evan Rachel Wood Teases Her Version of Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (VIDEO)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming, and it’s about to get really, well, weird!. The Roku Channel movie, which tells the not-so-true tale of how popular satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) rose to stardom is taking a lot of off-the-rails liberties with pop culture history. That’s particularly true with Al’s love life where, in the film, we see him enter into a serious romance with chart-topper Madonna (played by Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood).
