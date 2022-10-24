It’s Michael Bublé Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Read full article on original website
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Shangela dances to her recovery song, breaks down in tears hugging mom on Dancing With the Stars
Shangela came to slay our tear ducts. The drag queen delivered an emotional performance on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, dancing to Katy Perry's "Roar." Tonight's theme, "My Most Memorable Year," invited the contestants to recount a story from their most memorable year. Shangela reveals advice Courtney Act gave her before Dancing With the Stars. The Drag Race alum chose 2013, the year she broke her leg doing a signature "death drop" and was told she might never be able to dance again.
Watch Selma Blair Receive a Standing Ovation for Her Emotional Last 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Celebrities and fans alike are rallying around Selma Blair after the actress posted an emotional farewell on Instagram after her final Dancing With the Stars performance this week. Friends like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon are chiming in with touching messages of support for the 5o-year-old actress, who is...
Tyra Banks Eats Fried Chicken from Inside Shangela’s Dress on ‘DWTS’
During Dancing With The Stars' Michael Bublé theme night Oct. 24, contestant Shangela had some tricks, er, chicken up her sleeve. Shangela and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, kicked off the show with a spicy tango to Bublé's "Hollywood," and when they stood with host Tyra Banks to receive the judges' critiques, things got juicy.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist Before Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist prior to a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'
Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series. Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift. For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of...
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala
Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
Adam Levine Releases Music Video for His First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá'
Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips since his cheating scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. On Thursday, the Maroon 5 frontman released his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz, along with the music video. The track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
Ariana Grande looks stunning in new honey-blonde hair for her role as Glinda in ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande is debuting a new hair transformation! The talented singer is preparing for her most exciting role in her acting career, and she is already getting into character with a stunning hair makeover. The star achieved the perfect honey blonde hair and shared the transformation with her fans and...
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Watch Maren Morris & Zedd Join Forces For A Must-See Moment
Maren Morris and Zedd (on drums) stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to deliver a powerful performance of their latest collaboration.
See ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shut Down the Red Carpet in Button-Down Shirt and Thigh-High Boots
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille has been keeping busy since she finished filming season 5 of the hit Paramount Network show. The actress, who stars as Monica Dutton, appeared in a black mini skirt at Paris Fashion Week and showed off her new short bob at a David Yurman jewelry event. Now she's taking Nashville by storm.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Adele Praises Taylor Swift & Reveals If She's Listened To 'Midnights'
Adele thinks Swift is "one of the greatest songwriters of our generation."
Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
