PULLMAN -- Poor pass blocking, lack of special teams execution and a one-dimensional offense were three critical factors in Washington State's 21-17 loss to Utah on Thursday night. The officiating didn't help the Cougs' cause either.
PULLMAN -- If you enjoy watching cornerback play, Thursday's Washington State-Utah game should be a sight to see. Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade and Utah's Clark Phillips take the field at 7 and the two offer a strong case for the top two corners in the Pac-12.
WASHINGTON STATE WAS in search of a definitive, momentum-changing play vs. No. 14 Utah on Thursday: a big TD pass on offense, a huge run -- something, anything. It never came. WSU had its chances with Utah QB Cameron Rising out but the Cougar offense near the end of the third quarter had only one score and trailed by 14. The D played well enough to keep the Cougs in it, but WSU just couldn't do enough offensively in the 21-17 defeat.
WASHINGTON STATE'S BEST chance to turn some heads over the final five games of the regular season likely comes Thursday, with No. 14 Utah the last remaining ranked team on the schedule. The Cougs and Utes are both coming off a bye week. WSU has issues to solve both on...
WSU Parking Lots Must Be Cleared By Thursday At 3:00 For Football Parking
The parking lots at Washington State University must be empty by 3:00 Thursday afternoon for football game parking. WSU football is hosting Utah at 7:00 Thursday night in Martin Stadium. WSU will run on normal operations Thursday. Campus parking lots must be cleared of employee and student vehicles by 3:00 Thursday. RV’s will start using designated lots starting Wednesday night. The RV’s will be allowed in those designated lots through Friday. Pullman Transit will offer free rides for WSU staff on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:00.
Legal experts weigh in on how lifting of COVID vaccine rules might affect fired former WSU coach
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for most employees, contractors, and volunteers in most cases at the end of October. The university released a statement, citing that the decision was made in compliance with Governor Jay Inslee’s State of Emergency ending with...
Participants Needed for University of Idaho Research Study
University of Idaho researchers invite adults ages 18 and older, with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, to participate in a two-visit study investigating the interaction of diet, physical activity and gut health on diabetic nerve damage. Measurements include surveys on diet and physical activity, a finger stick blood test and...
Elected Position for Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioner Post Filled
Pullman Regional Hospital commissioners appointed former Hospital Foundation Board Vice President P.J. Sanchez for an elected position Wednesday night. The elected position opened up when commissioner Margaret Werre Resigned in July.
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine
LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent
The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
Moscow School Board Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker Resigns
A Moscow School Board member has resigned. Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker has resigned from the board. Shoemaker became a trustee in 2019 when she was the only candidate to file for the post. The Moscow School Board will discuss the vacancy and appointment process to fill the position during its meeting Wednesday night.
Icy Roads and Weather Conditions a Factor in Single Vehicle Crash on US95 Tuesday Morning in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, ID - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and weather conditions were a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash on US95 in Lewis County Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police responded to...
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Leading Officer On Car Chase Enters Guilty Pleas
The 21 year old Moscow man who was arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase that ended in a crash has pleaded guilty. Ryan Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving and DUI in Latah County Second District Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall sentenced Curley to 9 days in jail. He received credit for a day that he has already served in jail. Curley can convert 5 days of his jail sentence to 40 hours of community service. He was also placed on probation for a year.
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Asotin Police warn public to be wary of counterfeit bills
The Asotin Police Department was made aware of a suspected counterfeit $100 bill received by the Asotin Anatone School District during a recent fundraiser activity. The suspected bill was turned over to the Asotin Police Department once it was identified as fraudulent. Due to the number of hands the bill had passed through, and the amount of money collected, it was impossible to identify how the money was collected. Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelment says it’s understandable how it was passed as a real bill due to its similarity to a real $100 bill. When counting a stack of money, the bill appears real until examined closely.
