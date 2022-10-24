Read full article on original website
The Discovery Center’s Marvelous Discovery Halloween Part 2
Don’t miss the Discovery Center of Springfield’s Marvelous Discovery Halloween happening Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 6pm!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Joe Bonamassa is Coming to Springfield
Joe Bonamassa is coming to Juanita K Hammons Hall November 1st! Click here to get your tickets now!
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
Buy Missouri: Horrmann Meats
This week’s Buy Missouri spotlight is on Horrmann Meats located at 1537 W Battlefield Rd in Springfield, MO! To find more local Missouri businesses visit www.buymissouri.net. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
Apple Season at Price Cutter
It was so great to see our new friend Buddy, the Sage Apple, from Sage Fruit in Yakima Valley, WA. It’s apple season and he’s here with lots of information about all of his relatives. This guy’s a hoot!. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX...
Tell Me Something Good!
Cason Johnson, a 2nd grader in Mountain Grove Elementary, lost his balloons on his birthday. A man 500 miles away found them and sent the boy a surprise gift.
Silver Dollar City Theme Park Ride Derails and Tips Over, Injuring 7 People
A train at a Missouri theme park derailed on Wednesday, causing minor to moderate injuries to six guests and one employee. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson was “nearly full of passengers when it crashed” at around 6 p.m., according to KY3. Videos posted to social media show a number of cars on the ground that had tipped over, while their wheels were still in place on the tracks. In a statement, Silver Dollar City confirmed sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. “Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived,” the statement said. “Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities. At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.” Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety said its Amusement Ride Safety Unit was responding to the derailment and return to the site to continue the investigation in the morning.
Friday, October 28 Morning Weather – Weekend rain could damper outdoor plans
We have a very seasonal Friday in store for the Ozarks. If you have anything outdoors you want to get done, today is the day! It will also be a good day to get out and look at the beautiful fall foliage we have been blessed with. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s and it will be less breezy than Thursday.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
Here are 8 tips for keeping your Springfield home’s heating bills down during the winter
Warnings of increased heating bills this winter are common and may have some homeowners and renters wondering what they can do to help bring their heating costs down.
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
Abandoned condos being demolished; Silver Dollar City still quiet about plans for Indian Ridge land
On Wednesday, heavy machinery could be seen starting to tear down the unfinished condos which have previously been the subject of viral videos on social media.
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
