A train at a Missouri theme park derailed on Wednesday, causing minor to moderate injuries to six guests and one employee. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson was “nearly full of passengers when it crashed” at around 6 p.m., according to KY3. Videos posted to social media show a number of cars on the ground that had tipped over, while their wheels were still in place on the tracks. In a statement, Silver Dollar City confirmed sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. “Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived,” the statement said. “Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities. At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.” Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety said its Amusement Ride Safety Unit was responding to the derailment and return to the site to continue the investigation in the morning.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO