KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
Tell Me Something Good!

Cason Johnson, a 2nd grader in Mountain Grove Elementary, lost his balloons on his birthday. A man 500 miles away found them and sent the boy a surprise gift.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Daily Beast

Silver Dollar City Theme Park Ride Derails and Tips Over, Injuring 7 People

A train at a Missouri theme park derailed on Wednesday, causing minor to moderate injuries to six guests and one employee. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson was “nearly full of passengers when it crashed” at around 6 p.m., according to KY3. Videos posted to social media show a number of cars on the ground that had tipped over, while their wheels were still in place on the tracks. In a statement, Silver Dollar City confirmed sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. “Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived,” the statement said. “Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities. At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.” Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety said its Amusement Ride Safety Unit was responding to the derailment and return to the site to continue the investigation in the morning.
BRANSON, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
BOLIVAR, MO

