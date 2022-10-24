ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
SB Nation

Barack Obama could be part of a Phoenix Suns ownership group and Charles Barkley is here for it

On Tuesday’s episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill had Charles Barkley on to talk about a multitude of topics, including NBA ownership. Ownership and ownership groups and billion-dollar numbers are on people’s minds between the ongoing sale of the Phoenix Suns following the workplace misconduct of majority owner Robert Sarver as well as potential expansion teams in Seattle, Las Vegas, and elsewhere.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
The Spun

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Was Saying To Him

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson received the first ejection of his NBA career during Tuesday's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Thompson got called for two technical fouls after chirping with Devin Booker. Following their victory, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Suns star shared Thompson's unsurprising trash-talk message. "They...
PHOENIX, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Adam Wainwright Shares Moment He Made Decision to Return for 2023

View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has defied Father Time for years. Now, he’s decided to give pitching in the majors one final go—and he’s explained his reasons why. Speaking to reporters for the first time since he announced that he’d...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Clayton News Daily

Astros RHP Justin Verlander to start Game 1 of World Series

Right-hander Justin Verlander has been named the Houston Astros' starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Astros announced their decision on Thursday, one day after the Phillies tabbed right-hander Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA postseason; 11-13, 3.25 regular season) to make the start in the opener.
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Former MLB All-Star Matt Wieters joins Georgia Tech baseball coaching staff

Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and four-time Major League Baseball all-star Matt Wieters has joined the Yellow Jackets' baseball program as an undergraduate assistant coach, the school announced Thursday. Wieters is returning to Tech with plans to finish his degree. He put his school on hold for his pro baseball...
ATLANTA, GA

