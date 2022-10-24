Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
NBA analyst begs Lakers to consider trading LeBron James: ‘Everybody should be on the table’
The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten out to a slow start in the 2022-23 season, losing their first three games. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both healthy and under contract beyond the 2022-23 season, one would think that the Lakers would try to make a move to contend this season.
Lakers News: Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Features Derrick Rose
We hope you had a good summer. Everyone wasn’t necessarily able to do so. If you found some time to enjoy the hot weather this year, consider yourself lucky. Not everybody had the same luxury, especially a certain NBA team. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. The weather...
Barack Obama could be part of a Phoenix Suns ownership group and Charles Barkley is here for it
On Tuesday’s episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill had Charles Barkley on to talk about a multitude of topics, including NBA ownership. Ownership and ownership groups and billion-dollar numbers are on people’s minds between the ongoing sale of the Phoenix Suns following the workplace misconduct of majority owner Robert Sarver as well as potential expansion teams in Seattle, Las Vegas, and elsewhere.
NBA Insider Talks League ‘Chatter’ About 76ers’ Doc Rivers
76ers outsiders are already questioning Doc Rivers' future in Philadelphia.
Brittney Griner's 'dramatically disproportionate' punishment in Russia is 'frustrating for everyone,' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN the NBA has "had direct conversations with the White House, with the State Department" about Griner's case.
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Eli Manning's Amazing Advice For Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant
Former New York Giants star Eli Manning made an appearance on ESPN's NBA in Stephen A's World and was asked what advice he would give to Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant Speak On Nash's Ejection
For the first time as a coach, a very animated Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter of the Nets' 110-99 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Was Saying To Him
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson received the first ejection of his NBA career during Tuesday's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Thompson got called for two technical fouls after chirping with Devin Booker. Following their victory, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Suns star shared Thompson's unsurprising trash-talk message. "They...
Adam Wainwright Shares Moment He Made Decision to Return for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has defied Father Time for years. Now, he’s decided to give pitching in the majors one final go—and he’s explained his reasons why. Speaking to reporters for the first time since he announced that he’d...
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker opened up on the words exchanged with Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson.
Astros RHP Justin Verlander to start Game 1 of World Series
Right-hander Justin Verlander has been named the Houston Astros' starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Astros announced their decision on Thursday, one day after the Phillies tabbed right-hander Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA postseason; 11-13, 3.25 regular season) to make the start in the opener.
Former MLB All-Star Matt Wieters joins Georgia Tech baseball coaching staff
Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and four-time Major League Baseball all-star Matt Wieters has joined the Yellow Jackets' baseball program as an undergraduate assistant coach, the school announced Thursday. Wieters is returning to Tech with plans to finish his degree. He put his school on hold for his pro baseball...
