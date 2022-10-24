Sean T. sent word that the awesome lucha libre documentary Lucha Mexico is now streaming for free online:. The film was initially released in 2016 on the film festival circuit. For those of you unfamiliar with the film, it immerses you in all sorts of corners of the world of lucha in Mexico and is an excellent documentary even if you aren't a pro wrestling fan. You can check out my original 2016 review of the film below.

