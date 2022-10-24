Read full article on original website
LAREDO KID INJURY UPDATE
Impact Wrestling star Laredo Kid suffered a ruptured intestine during his match with Hijo del Vikingo over the weekend in Mexico, The Laredo Morning Times is reporting. As PWInsider.com noted yesterday, Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery over the weekend. The injury is believed to have occurred when Vikingo landed roughly on Kid during a move off the top rope:
DUSTIN RHODES TO BECOME GRANDFATHER, ANDRADE HEADING TO NYC AND MORE
TOMMASO CIAMPA INJURED, UNDERGOES SURGERY
WWE's Tommaso Ciampa announced that he underwent surgery for a hip injury today on his Instagram account:. he road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar. Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical...
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
ALEX KANE TALKS, UPDATED FIGHTLAND 2022 LINEUP AND MORE
Online now for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers, MLW's Alex Kane talks Fightland 2022 in Philly, MLW's debut on Pro Wrestling TV streaming service, Battle Riot, favorite suplexes to execute, training under AR Fox, Hammerstone, Micro Man, learning he was being offered an MLW contract, Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Billington Bulldogs & Davey Boy Smith Jr., Micro Man, Hammerstone and more,
THE EXCELLENT DOCUMENTARY 'LUCHA MEXICO' NOW STREAMING FOR FREE ONLINE
Sean T. sent word that the awesome lucha libre documentary Lucha Mexico is now streaming for free online:. The film was initially released in 2016 on the film festival circuit. For those of you unfamiliar with the film, it immerses you in all sorts of corners of the world of lucha in Mexico and is an excellent documentary even if you aren't a pro wrestling fan. You can check out my original 2016 review of the film below.
HALLOWEEN ROYAL RUMBLE THIS WEEKEND AT NXT LIVE EVENT AND MORE WWE NOTES
This Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Winter Haven, Florida at The Winter Haven Armory will be headlined by a Halloween costume Rumble with the winner challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports.
NEW JAPAN TOUTS THURSDAY'S MYSTERY EVENT IN NYC
The Night Before & Rumble on 44th Street are live Thursday & Friday on FITE!. Watch Rumble on 44th Street and the Night Before with the FITE bundle!. On Friday October 28, Rumble on 44th Street sees NJPW return to New York. The PPV event saw a massive rush for tickets, as fans flocked to be a part of the Palladium in Times Square, leading to the addition of The Night Before, a pre Rumble Halloween Special, live on FITE.
HOW WWE PLANS TO HANDLE SMACKDOWN & NXT FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND MORE
For those interested, this is the current plan for WWE when it comes to television episodes for the holiday season this December. WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live every week except Friday 12/23. They will have a live FOX broadcast and tape the Friday 12/23 episode in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on 12/16.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FOR HALLOWEEN NIGHT
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Norfolk, Virginia:. *Tony Schiavaone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard are the announcers. *Frankie Kazarian pinned Rhett Titus with a slingshot cutter. *Kiera Hogan pinned Skye Blue with a twisting back suplex. *Dante Martin pinned Brandon Cutler with a standing springboard moonsault. *Athena pinned Janai...
