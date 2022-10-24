Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AVA RAINE, THE ROCK'S DAUGHTER, MAKES WWE NXT DEBUT
The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, officially made her WWE NXT TV debut tonight as the newest member of The Schism:. Raine, real name Simone Johnson, signed with WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in February 2020. WWE trademarked her ring name in May of this year.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRADEMARKS NEW NXT CHARACTER
WWE filed a trademark on 10/21 for Scrypts, the new NXT character that was teased on last night's TV episode in a vignette. The trademark filing is for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO NXT STARS RETURN, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT TV EPISODE & MORE
Electra Lopez, who had at one point been earmarked to move to the main roster with Legado del Fantasma, returned to WWE NXT on last night's episode, attacking Indi Hartwell. Odyssey Jones returned in a cameo last night as well. WWE NXT began rolling out a new mysterious character titled...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BUCKS AND OMEGA AT DYNAMITE
As seen on AEW Dynamite, a video teasing the return of The Elite, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega aired:. As PWInsider.com noted this morning in my Elite Audio Hotline, the Bucks were expected back anytime and I predicted they could be back as soon as tonight in order to step up their role at the Full Gear PPV.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-HULU UPDATE AND MORE
The expiration date on the WWE content on Hulu has been removed. What that means remains to be seen. Dana Brooke responded to a comment Seth Rollins apparently made on commentary on Raw:. Candice LeRae tweeted:. Mandy Rose dominates NXT: WWE Playlist. Booker T on Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOMMASO CIAMPA INJURED, UNDERGOES SURGERY
WWE's Tommaso Ciampa announced that he underwent surgery for a hip injury today on his Instagram account:. he road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar. Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HBK SITS DOWN WITH LOGAN PAUL, BARRETT TALKS WWE RUN & MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels On Logan Paul VS Roman Reigns, Triple H Saving His Life, WWE Future - IMPAULSIVE #349. Wade Barrett on moving to SmackDown, current storylines, Nexus and more | FULL EP | Out of Character. Shotzi, Baron Corbin and Kayla Braxton's haunted adventure in Salem, MA: WWE's The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING DIRECTOR'S CUT OF ONE-SHOT FOR FIRST TIME EVER, OUT SPORTS COVERS TRISH ADORA DEBUT & MORE
Out Sports covered the debut of Trish Adora for MLW this Sunday at Fightland 2022. Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena this Sunday 10/30, featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match, MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush, Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman, The Real 1 (NZO) vs. Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club, The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI, Little Guido and Ray Jaz, The debuting Sam Adonis, Mads Krugger, The debuting Delirious, The debuting Alec Price and more. For ticket details, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE ANNOUNCE TWO MSG DATES TO LOCK OUT OTHER PROMOTIONS?, ALDIS-CORGAN, JEDIS IN WRESTLING AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE announced two MSG events to lock in exclusivity and keep out AEW and New Japan?. No, I think they just decided to try a new, different strategy and see if it would help tickets sales for the December 2022 and March 2023 events. New Japan had a date booked with MSG before COVID-19 made all of our lives miserable. It's entirely possible to see them book another date there when the proper constellations align.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SURVIVOR SERIES DVD RELEASE DATE & MORE
The 2022 WWE Survivor Series, featuring the first-ever Wargames matches on WWE's main roster, will be released on DVD on 1/10/23.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOUBLE THE BUMP NEXT WEEK, ANDERSON TWEAKS NEW JAPAN, FORMER WCW STAR TO RELEASE AUTOBIOGRAPHY AND MORE
There will be two episodes of WWE's The Bump next week - their usual Wednesday afternoon broadcast and then an Crown Jewel episode on Saturday 11/5. Logan Paul will have a segment on the 11/5 broadcast. John Crowther, who co-authored the Bushwhackers memoir that was just released, is now working...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW WWE PLANS TO HANDLE SMACKDOWN & NXT FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND MORE
For those interested, this is the current plan for WWE when it comes to television episodes for the holiday season this December. WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live every week except Friday 12/23. They will have a live FOX broadcast and tape the Friday 12/23 episode in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on 12/16.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES TO BECOME GRANDFATHER, ANDRADE HEADING TO NYC AND MORE

Pro Wrestling Insider
KARL ANDERSON COMMENTS ON NJPW STATUS

Pro Wrestling Insider
RSVLTS CELEBRATES ULTIMATE WARRIOR TV ANNIVERSARY DEBUT WITH THREE NEW WARRIOR-INSPIRED SHIRTS
Clothing line RSVLTS are celebrating that today is the 35th anniversary of the debut of The Ultimate Warrior on WWE programming with a new clothing drop at 4 PM EST, featuring three brand new Warrior-inspired shirt designs, which you can check out and scroll through below:. The shirts are $70...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING IS....
Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels in a first round match for the vacant X-Division Championship will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus, also a first round match, will air on tonight's edition of BTI - Before the Impact.
