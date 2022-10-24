ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Alabama graduate to lead University of Southern Mississippi

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058yEL_0ilEYmoE00

University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and longtime administrator Joe Paul has been chosen as the school’s new president.

The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced its selection of Paul in a news release Monday. He has been interim president since July, when Rodney Bennett left the top job at the university.

USM has campuses in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast.

Paul retired in 2015 after serving 40 years as a USM student affairs administrator. Before becoming vice president for student affairs in February 1993, he was assistant director of student activities, assistant vice president and dean of student development. He also held faculty rank in USM’s College of Education and Psychology.

Gee Ogletree, co-chairman of the presidential search committee, said in the news release that he has known Paul’s “exceptional contributions” to the university for more than four decades.

“I recognize Dr. Paul’s energy, relationships, affection and years of service to Southern Miss have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is the right person to guide the University into its next chapter of leadership and excellence in teaching, service and research in the state and nation,” Ogletree said.

Paul held part-time positions with the University Foundation as a fundraiser in 2015-16, as citizen service coordinator for the city of Hattiesburg (2017-20), as an executive coach for the Horne Business Advisor Group (2016-20) and as an executive coach and strategic advisor for the Blue Hen Consulting Agency.

Paul was a senior consultant with The Atlanta Consulting Group, a Fortune Top 50 management consulting firm. He worked with clients including UPS, RJR Nabisco and the U.S. Navy.

Paul is a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from USM in 1975, a master’s degree in communication and management from the university in 1978 and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama in 1985.

He was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

University of Southern Mississippi names new president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

The Pig is back

Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
WDAM-TV

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
LAUREL, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy