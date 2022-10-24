Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes Springs resident sentenced in Cass County Court
A Hughes Springs resident was sentenced to deferred adjudication in Cass County Court on Sept. 26, according to information released ...
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Quorum Court
The Hempstead County Quorum Court met Thursday for their regular monthly meeting of October. Following the prayer and pledge, the JP’s moved into the agenda items. There was no old business. Under new business, the JP’s approved five new ordinances. They included :. 2022-13 was an Ordinance transferring...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
hopeprescott.com
Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property
On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank Foundation donates $5,000 to the Blevins Fire Department
(Magnolia, Ark. — October 25, 2022) – Farmers Bank Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Blevins Fire Department for equipment purchases at the all-volunteer agency. The Blevins Fire Department will use the new funds to help outfit a department side-by-side ATV with life-saving fire and rescue attachments. These attachments will aid in hard-to-reach wilderness area calls.
KSLA
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
hopeprescott.com
Beryl Henry Students Learn About Egypt
HOPE, ARK – At Beryl Henry Elementary School, Mrs. Smelley’s 6th grade Social Studies class has been studying Egypt. Mary Overton from the SW Arts Council has been helping the students with Egyptian Death Mask Projects with the use of oil pastels. Photos provided by Christi Sullivan.
ktoy1047.com
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Features Jonathan Barham, Plans Final Show of 2023 With Frank Ross
The 67 Gas & Grill Band welcomed special guest Jonathan Barham Tuesday for the regular bi-monthly program at the Emmet store. Barham recently returned home to take a job at Bluff City and was available to be the special guest. The next and final program of 2022 is set for 6pm November 8th. The Gas & Grill Band and regulars will welcome special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia.
71 Arrests Last Week? – Bowie County Sheriffs Report for Oct 17 – 23
Bowie County, Texas is the place, crime is the subject. Just a tad fewer to report in the third week of October 2022. There were 23 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
KSLA
Jail trustees testify about Taylor Parker’s behavior in jail as sentencing trial enters third week
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 24 began week three of the sentencing trial of convicted killer, Taylor Parker. Most of the testimony Monday came from jail trustees who spent time in the Bi-State Justice Center with Parker. The trustees said while incarcerated, Parker offered them $5,000 to pass notes to her attorney, the newspaper, and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. They say Parker instructed them to make copies of the notes and destroy the originals.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
arkadelphian.com
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
hopeprescott.com
UP donates to Arkansas Single Parent fund
LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little...
hopeprescott.com
Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville Win First Place in The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail
High School youth bass anglers team consisting of Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville took home the 1st place slot of The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail held this past Saturday on Lake Greeson. The team had the winning total weight of 7.8 pounds with a total of 5 bass. According to Willis conditions on the lake were very windy but he was able to find a sweet spot at the beginning of the tournament and caught 7 bass right away. He was able to start culling within an hour of the start of the tournament. Dennis Kuykendall of Murfeesboro was the boat captain for the winning duo.
KTBS
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Ex-husband, fellow jail inmates and a fingerprint expert called
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday. Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the...
Comments / 0