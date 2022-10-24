High School youth bass anglers team consisting of Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville took home the 1st place slot of The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail held this past Saturday on Lake Greeson. The team had the winning total weight of 7.8 pounds with a total of 5 bass. According to Willis conditions on the lake were very windy but he was able to find a sweet spot at the beginning of the tournament and caught 7 bass right away. He was able to start culling within an hour of the start of the tournament. Dennis Kuykendall of Murfeesboro was the boat captain for the winning duo.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO