Unicoi County Commission discusses Tumbling Creek flooding, sheriff's department bonus during meeting

Kingsport Times-News
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission has been cancelled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week,...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Budget Committee continues debate on sheriff's office pay increase
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across...
Kingsport Times-News
City issues burn ban, cyclist still in hospital
KINGSPORT — Chris Vandagriff, fire marshal for Kingsport, has issued a citywide burn ban that took effect Tuesday. Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires are prohibited and subject to fine.
Kingsport Times-News
Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd, which covered about half the yard inside the stockade. Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad...
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Town of Spruce Pine Requests Public Input On Survey
The Town of Spruce Pine is working with High Country Council of Governments to create a new Land Use Plan for the Town. Step One involves public input via a survey. Please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D5RMTS9.
supertalk929.com
Drug Take Back event happening at Mountain Home VA Medical Center Oct. 29
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is hosting a drug take back event on Saturday at its Johnson City-Mountain Home campus. This event aims to give residents a safe, convenient way to dispose of expired or unwanted medication. For the first time this year, this event is open to...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director Logan...
2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine, according to THP.
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
wcyb.com
Lanes reopen on Interstate 26 westbound lane in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — All lanes on Interstate 26 are back open, according to officials. An Interstate 26 westbound lane in part of Johnson City is blocked due to debris in the roadway Thursday morning. The debris is at mile marker 22, according to the Mark Nagi with...
wcyb.com
Expect delays in Abingdon, due to accident involving a crane
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Those traveling in the Abingdon area are being asked to use caution due to an accident involving a crane. The Abingdon, Virginia Police Department say to use caution if you are traveling in the area of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard in Abingdon, due to a crane falling into a creek.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City woman charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication
Dora Warren, of Johnson City, was arrested by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday and charged with aggravated assault towards a first responder and public intoxication. At 10:12 pm, officers responded to a possible fight in progress at the Downtown Square breezeway, according to a press release.Upon arrival, officers...
supertalk929.com
Water outage affecting Weaver Pike in Bristol, Tennessee
Officials with the South Fork Utility District say on Wednesday afternoon the area of Weaver Pike in Bristol is experiencing a water outage. No information on cause or estimated time of repair has yet been given. Updates or restoration times will be provided as they become available. (Image: unsplash)
Kingsport Times-News
Human remains found at South Holston Lake
Human remains were found Thursday morning at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call and when deputies showed up they found what appeared to be adult human remains near the boat ramp, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Police Department taking back on Saturday
The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday. The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
Kingsport Fire Marshal issues city-wide burn ban
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dry weather conditions led Kingsport fire officials to issue a city-wide burn ban on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, citing a lack of rainfall as the reason for the decision. Those who violate the ban are subject to a fine. While the ban could be lifted if […]
Kingsport Times-News
Early vote numbers in Washington County already surpass August totals
It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election, and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election. As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County...
