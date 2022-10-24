Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Curry’s Community Award Banquet Nov. 26
PRESCOTT – Curry’s Community Awards Banquet is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Munn’s Family Life Center, 1017 Moncrief. This banquet will honor community residents who have gone above and beyond in working to better Prescott. Tickets are $20 per plate and all money raised will go to support Curry’s Community Outreach Ministry.
hopeprescott.com
Beryl Henry Students Learn About Egypt
HOPE, ARK – At Beryl Henry Elementary School, Mrs. Smelley’s 6th grade Social Studies class has been studying Egypt. Mary Overton from the SW Arts Council has been helping the students with Egyptian Death Mask Projects with the use of oil pastels. Photos provided by Christi Sullivan.
hopeprescott.com
UP donates to Arkansas Single Parent fund
LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little...
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank Foundation donates $5,000 to the Blevins Fire Department
(Magnolia, Ark. — October 25, 2022) – Farmers Bank Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Blevins Fire Department for equipment purchases at the all-volunteer agency. The Blevins Fire Department will use the new funds to help outfit a department side-by-side ATV with life-saving fire and rescue attachments. These attachments will aid in hard-to-reach wilderness area calls.
hopeprescott.com
Caryolin Crowe and Kayla York Charged With Residential Burglery
On October 20, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kayla York, 26, of Hope, AR and Carvolin Crowe, 32, of Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe were arrested and charged with residential burglary. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Features Jonathan Barham, Plans Final Show of 2023 With Frank Ross
The 67 Gas & Grill Band welcomed special guest Jonathan Barham Tuesday for the regular bi-monthly program at the Emmet store. Barham recently returned home to take a job at Bluff City and was available to be the special guest. The next and final program of 2022 is set for 6pm November 8th. The Gas & Grill Band and regulars will welcome special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia.
KSLA
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
hopeprescott.com
James Gilbert
Mr. James Gilbert, age 84 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. James was born on January 22, 1938, in Hope, Arkansas, to Carl and Mildred Stophs Gilbert. He retired from Cal-Maine as a production supervisor. He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church and a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Martha Felling and Martha Nations.
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
The Eagle Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to ‘Taste of Texarkana’
It's almost here the Taste of Texarkana is back and it's big! This year's event at the Four States Fair Entertainment Center is set for Tuesday, November 1 and The Eagle has your chance to win tickets. So far there are already 34 vendors that will be there from restaurants,...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
ktoy1047.com
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
hopeprescott.com
Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property
On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTBS
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Ex-husband, fellow jail inmates and a fingerprint expert called
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday. Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Quorum Court
The Hempstead County Quorum Court met Thursday for their regular monthly meeting of October. Following the prayer and pledge, the JP’s moved into the agenda items. There was no old business. Under new business, the JP’s approved five new ordinances. They included :. 2022-13 was an Ordinance transferring...
Comments / 0