Woonsocket Call
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Woonsocket Call
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
Woonsocket Call
World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2022
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results for its year ended April 30, 2022. Highlights. ➢ The Company was an innovation-driven company previously operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific...
GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough
CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.
Woonsocket Call
Flexible Finance Helps Seasonal Businesses Maximise Operations
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Businesses that operate based on seasonality often experience more significant fluctuations than other businesses. Those located in towns most popular during summer might now be gearing up for their busiest period. In contrast, those who thrive in winter may be experiencing a drop-off as warmer weather arrives.
Woonsocket Call
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Woonsocket Call
American Tower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $1.1 billion, or $2.36 per share, in the period.
Woonsocket Call
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of Gulf Insurance Limited (Gulf) (Trinidad and Tobago). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to positive from stable.
Woonsocket Call
ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide Third Quarter Business Update and Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its Q3 business highlights. The Company also provided information on its participation at upcoming investor and industry events.
Woonsocket Call
Syngenta Group Reports Strong Performance in Q3 2022
Growth driven by products and services that help farmers grow crops sustainably amidst global food security and climate change challenges. 9M Group sales at $25.9 billion, growth of $4.9 billion, +2124% vs. prior year. Q3 Group sales grew to $7.9 billion. 9M EBITDA at $4.6 billion, +30% vs. prior year.
Woonsocket Call
David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Unveils Complete Innovative Macrophage Solutions
Creative Biolabs is determined to provide a wide range of custom macrophage services to advance macrophage therapeutic development and related studies, having established a high-standard macrophage development platform and being equipped with advanced technologies. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - Immune system dysfunction underpins a variety of human...
Woonsocket Call
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here...
Woonsocket Call
Enviva Applauds 550 Scientists for Public Letter Highlighting the Importance of Woody Biomass and Smart Forest Management
Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, today issued the following statement in response to a public letter from 550 global scientists sent to the Presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament, and European Council outlining numerous climate benefits of woody biomass and sustainable forest management:
Woonsocket Call
Lost Money in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.?
Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations. Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. dropped 27% on October 26, 2022 after the FDA posted briefing documents regarding the company’s neuroblastoma drug, omburtamab, stating there were “significant questions" as to the adequacy and control of the submitted study. Previously, in October of 2020, the FDA had issued a Refusal to File letter for omburtamab. Gibbs Law Group is looking into a potential Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).
Woonsocket Call
Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call with conclude with a Q&A session.
Woonsocket Call
Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $930.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $3.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.01 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
