David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of Gulf Insurance Limited (Gulf) (Trinidad and Tobago). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to positive from stable.
American Riviera Bancorp Announces Stock Dividend
American Riviera Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank (“Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 10% stock dividend payable on November 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date.
Shell Plc publishes third quarter 2022 press release
"We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russia’s oil power ‘will never return,’ the IEA says. ‘The rupture has come with a speed that few imagined possible’
“Many of the contours of this new world are not yet fully defined, but there is no going back to the way things were.”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here...
Takeda Delivers Strong FY2022 H1 Results and Raises Full-Year Forecast
Strong Start to Fiscal Year with H1 Core Revenue Growth of +5.5% at Constant Exchange Rate (CER); Reported Revenue Growth +10.1%. Core Operating Profit Growth of +14.5% at CER; Core Operating Profit Margin of 31.7%. Reported Operating Profit Growth Affected by One-time Gain Booked in FY2021 Q1 from Sale of...
GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough
CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.
World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2022
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results for its year ended April 30, 2022. Highlights. ➢ The Company was an innovation-driven company previously operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific...
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide Third Quarter Business Update and Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its Q3 business highlights. The Company also provided information on its participation at upcoming investor and industry events.
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Team Humanity USA, International NGO, Visits Pakistan for Flood-Relief
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Team Humanity USA, International NGO founded by Ayat Abuznade, recently visited Pakistan to carry out relief work in flood-affected areas. The NGO states that a lot of work still needs to be done to rehabilitate the recent flood victims in Pakistan.
Creative Biolabs: Exclusive iPSC Modeling Solutions for CNS Diseases
Having invested a great deal of scientific and financial resources, Creative Biolabs has updated it's in vitro model platform and now announced the CNS disease modeling services available for global researchers to push forward research on CNS diseases. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - For years, CNS diseases...
Syngenta Group Reports Strong Performance in Q3 2022
Growth driven by products and services that help farmers grow crops sustainably amidst global food security and climate change challenges. 9M Group sales at $25.9 billion, growth of $4.9 billion, +2124% vs. prior year. Q3 Group sales grew to $7.9 billion. 9M EBITDA at $4.6 billion, +30% vs. prior year.
Creative Biolabs Unveils Complete Innovative Macrophage Solutions
Creative Biolabs is determined to provide a wide range of custom macrophage services to advance macrophage therapeutic development and related studies, having established a high-standard macrophage development platform and being equipped with advanced technologies. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - Immune system dysfunction underpins a variety of human...
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Creative Biolabs Announced Exhibition at Scientist.com’s Vendor Discovery Day
Creative Biolabs, one of the leading CROs right behind new drug R&D pipelines, will exhibit at the next iteration of Scientist.com's Vendor Discovery Day in West Chester, PA, on November 2, 2022. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - Since the initiation of 2022, seeing the return of in-person...
