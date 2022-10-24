Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
psychologytoday.com
Treating PTSD and Complex PTSD: Changing the Ways We Adapt
In Part 1 of my interview with trauma expert Brad Kammer, LMFT, currently on the faculty of the NARM Training Institute, we discussed how Brad and his colleagues distinguish between PTSD and complex PTSD. In Part 2, we explore how NARM’s NeuroAffective Relational Model addresses the impact of adverse childhood experiences and complex trauma. Brad and Dr. Laurence Heller outline the therapeutic framework of NARM in their new book, The Practical Guide for Healing Developmental Trauma: Using the NeuroAffective Relational Model to Address Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resolve Complex Trauma.
Friendships Might Be How We Survive
For more than two decades, when 9/11 is discussed, it’s often in the context of a “before and after” moment. From that day forward, we, as a country and a culture, were changed. And yet—with the exception of the first responders facing ongoing health concerns from that harrowing day of duty—most Americans did come to find a “new normal,” and relatively quickly. We still had our family and friends, though maybe we held them a bit tighter. Outside of trips to the airport, the average American’s post-9/11 existence wasn’t vastly different from before.
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
psychologytoday.com
The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood
Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
Gratitude Attitude
Image by StockSnap from PixabayImage by StockSnap from Pixabay. Do you ever stop to think about how fortunate you are? Most of us living in America live in a land of virtually limitless opportunity. Is it any wonder so many people from other parts of the world want to come here?
psychologytoday.com
Are Work and Family Enemies or Allies?
Work and home domains are consistently pitted against each other. Work-to-home and home-to-work conflict lead to a host of detrimental outcomes at work and at home. The key to making work and home "allies" instead of "enemies" is learning about how to implement work-home enrichment. Are work and family enemies...
Servants: The New Old-School Leadership
What could servant leadership look like today for remote tech teams and their leaders?
psychologytoday.com
Compassion: It Starts With You
The more compassionate we are with ourselves, the more confident we will become. The more harshly we judge our actions, the more harshly we will judge others. If we're compassionate, we can objectively look at our missteps as lessons and learn to recover from them. Compassion is not intuitive, and...
Comments / 0