For more than two decades, when 9/11 is discussed, it’s often in the context of a “before and after” moment. From that day forward, we, as a country and a culture, were changed. And yet—with the exception of the first responders facing ongoing health concerns from that harrowing day of duty—most Americans did come to find a “new normal,” and relatively quickly. We still had our family and friends, though maybe we held them a bit tighter. Outside of trips to the airport, the average American’s post-9/11 existence wasn’t vastly different from before.

2 DAYS AGO