First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Muse/ique and its founder, Rachael Worby, hosted its latest performance featuring Los Angeles’ Grand Avenue recently at Huntington Library in San Marino. The performance captured the “sprawling grandness of Grand Avenue, from Chinatown, past historic Pershing Square and Angel’s Flight, all the way to L.A. Memorial Coliseum, home to the Olympics in 1932 and again in 1984. The musical story of Downtown Los Angeles has always been rich, from the epic scores of the Music Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Disney Concert Hall, and more; to the vibrant neighborhoods of Olvera Street and Chinatown; to the long legacy of music venues and jazz clubs around every corner,” a Muse/ique statement said.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO