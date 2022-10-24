Read full article on original website
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
School Board Race Gaining Momentum
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I really enjoy reading the Letters to the Editor. When a person recommends voting for someone, be it City Council or the school board, I would appreciate it if they would write about where that person stands on issues. It is not sufficient to say that a candidate has proven leadership, or that he is always willing to serve.
outlooknewspapers.com
Springer Has Experience, Commitment
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. I support Sharon Springer for a second term on City Council. The upcoming four years for Burbank are as challenged and critical as any such time in decades. Loss of local control by Sacramento, lack of affordable housing, homelessness, ever growing local taxes with more coming, impossible state mandates for residential properties both for rent and purchase, unfunded and badly needed infrastructure, and so much more.
outlooknewspapers.com
Family Service Agency Raises Funds With ‘Imagine a City’ Gala
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. There was a lot going on at the Pointe this past Saturday evening as the towering structure between Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and the Burbank Studios, née NBC, served as the venue for the Family Service Agency (FSA) of Burbank’s annual “Imagine a City” gala.
outlooknewspapers.com
Stars for Tomorrow Gala Raises $250K
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Stars recently held its annual “Stars for Tomorrow” gala on Sept. 22 to celebrate the organization’s mentoring, after-school programming, college support, summer enrichment and wellness programming for Pasadena Unified School District students. The event, held...
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
outlooknewspapers.com
Odyssey Charter School Celebrates New Campus
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Odyssey Charter School-South recently welcomed the community for a Family Dance Party at its new campus. More than 300 parents, staff, students and neighbors came together to celebrate its new home at the former Edison Elementary School campus in Altadena.
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Students Soak In Homecoming Festivities
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It’s Homecoming weekend at Crescenta Valley High School. The Falcons played Pasadena High School on Friday for the Homecoming Game, with the dance kicking off tonight, Saturday. This year’s Homecoming Court includes seniors Brianne Ballard (front, from left), Hanon Nakamura, Jamie Lee, Kate Seh, Ryder Pittman, Ryo Maeda and William Chin, as well as freshman Caleb Burton (back, from left), freshman Jude Nakamura, freshman Sammy Arias, sophomore Easan Hamkins, sophomore Candace Kim, sophomore Irene Kim, junior Elliot Jang, junior Kinsey McReynolds and junior Dylan Tomas.
outlooknewspapers.com
Adventist Health Glendale Holds ‘Gratitude’ Gala
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Adventist Health Glendale Foundation held its annual Celebration of Gratitude Gala, which raised more than $170,000 at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena on Sunday evening. “This very special evening we come together to celebrate the outstanding...
outlooknewspapers.com
Door of Hope Holds ‘Hope For the Future ’ Fundraiser
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Door of Hope recently hosted its annual “Hope For the Future” fundraiser at the lovely Pasadena home of Joyce and Cliff Penner. The guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and a live auction, while raising much-needed funds for...
outlooknewspapers.com
Public Service Is in Perez’s DNA
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. My name is Shanna Ingalsbee. I have the pleasure of serving as the vice-chair of the Landlord Tenant Commission for the City of Burbank. I am writing today because we as voters face another critical election. We are...
outlooknewspapers.com
Muse/ique Hosts ‘Grand Avenue’ at the Huntington
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Muse/ique and its founder, Rachael Worby, hosted its latest performance featuring Los Angeles’ Grand Avenue recently at Huntington Library in San Marino. The performance captured the “sprawling grandness of Grand Avenue, from Chinatown, past historic Pershing Square and Angel’s Flight, all the way to L.A. Memorial Coliseum, home to the Olympics in 1932 and again in 1984. The musical story of Downtown Los Angeles has always been rich, from the epic scores of the Music Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Disney Concert Hall, and more; to the vibrant neighborhoods of Olvera Street and Chinatown; to the long legacy of music venues and jazz clubs around every corner,” a Muse/ique statement said.
outlooknewspapers.com
Convalescent Aid Society Hosts 9th Annual Garden Party
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Convalescent Aid Society recently celebrated its 9th annual Garden Party at the Chevy Chase Country Club. Nestled in the natural beauty of the Chevy Chase Canyon, guests enjoyed sumptuous hors d’oeuvres while listening to melodious tunes.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Arts to Host Solo Performance Festival
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Arts is presenting its inaugural Solo Performance Festival consisting of three nights of performances featuring Los Angeles-based artists Ernie Silva, Ruthy Otero and Eternal Mind. The shows will be held at Antaeus Theatre in Glendale from Nov....
outlooknewspapers.com
Historic Seasons Continue for Crescenta Valley, Glendale
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ volleyball team swept visiting Western Christian High of Upland, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division V postseason on Thursday. Senior Hyacinth Ang collected 17 assists...
outlooknewspapers.com
Virgil Mae (Mickie) Mulvihill
Virgil Mae Stanford Mulvihill was born on April 15, 1930, in Blythe, Georgia to Edward Virgil and Lula Mae Newman Stanford. Known as Mickie by her family and friends in California and Virgie Mae by her relatives and friends in Georgia. Mickie Mulvihill died peacefully at her Glendale, CA home August 21, 2022.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Police Activities League Golf Tournament
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. A large contingent of golfers gathered at Brookside Golf Club as the Pasadena Police Activities League hosted its annual day on the Brookside links accompanied by a late lunch. The event also included a reception and an auction....
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Wins League Championship, Mayfield Still Undefeated
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity girls’ tennis team defeated visiting Valley Christian High of Cerritos, 11-6, to secure its eighth Olympic League title in the last decade and its 10th consecutive victory last Thursday. No. 1 singles...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons Lose to Burbank, 16-8
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity football team lost at Burbank, 16-8, in a Pacific-Upper League matchup last Friday. Senior Alexander Barseghyan completed 11 passes for 177 yards. Senior Shade Schaefer rushed for 32 yards on eight attempts...
outlooknewspapers.com
Police Investigating Magnolia Park Shooting
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening near Magnolia Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, which left one person hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details have been released by officials at the time of printing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division: (818) 238-3210.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears Fall in First Round, Bulldogs Miss CIF
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ volleyball team lost its CIF-SS Division IV first-round matchup at Santa Barbara, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15. Senior Janessa Wareebor, senior Elizabeth Johnson and junior Sadie Lomet each tallied four kills. JBHS concluded...
Comments / 0