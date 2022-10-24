Hood River Valley overwhelmed Milwaukie on Friday, 5-1, in Northwest Oregon League boys soccer, enabling the Eagles to remain in the hunt for a Class 5A state playoff berth. The route to the postseason took a detour four days earlier, when HRV lost at Parkrose, 6-0. But Friday’s win — in a match delayed a day because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area — means there’s a slim chance the Eagles could qualify for state for the 16th successive season the playoffs have been held. The last time HRV did not qualify for the boys state soccer playoffs was in 2005, when there were four enrollment classifications in Oregon. (No OSAA playoffs were held in 2020 because of COVID.)

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO