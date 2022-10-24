Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
FISH hosts Great Community Dine Out Nov. 10
On Thursday, Nov. 10, FISH Food Bank will hold its first ever Great Community Dine Out event. Dozens of local restaurants in Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks and Mosier have signed up to support FISH by donating 15% of the day’s earnings to the food bank. A listing...
columbiagorgenews.com
TD Library hosts Halloween tales
Head to The Dalles-Wasco County Library to join master storyteller William Kennedy Hornyak on a journey of haunting stories, poems and historical lore in celebration of the Celtic New Year of Samhain (Halloween) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. This free event is for all ages. About the storyteller:
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles boys, Eagle girls win district titles
Hood River Valley won its seventh successive girls district cross country championship Wednesday at Blue Lake Park in Portland and 30 miles away The Dalles High boys team matched the Eagles’ feat with a district crown of its own. The Dalles, led by individual winner Juan Diego Contreras, won...
columbiagorgenews.com
Kegler's Corner: Lynn Spellman rolls perfect 300
Congratulations to Lynn Spellman, who rolled a perfect 300 game last week in the hot-shot Fraternal league at good old Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s ten-pin bowling fun spot up on the hill in the Heights. This was Lynn’s eighth perfecto in a long career of pin busting. He...
columbiagorgenews.com
Riverhawk runners sweep TVC meet
The Dalles High cross country team’s final tune-up before the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference district meet was a good one, as the Riverhawks won the boys and girls races Oct. 19 at Birch Creek near Pendleton. The six-team district meet is Wednesday at McIver State Park near Estacada. The girls...
columbiagorgenews.com
Rice promoted to City Public Works Director
HOOD RIVER — Following an extensive search process, the City of Hood River has selected Richard Rice as the City of Hood River’s new public works director. Since March 2020, Rice has served as public works project manager for the city, which involved managing all aspects of public works projects including project design, development, and implementation, project budgeting and performance. In his role, he also managed the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan and served as construction inspector and project manager of construction projects.
columbiagorgenews.com
Pride Alliance to host Gothic-themed prom
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s (CGPA) Gothic MasQUEERade is an all-ages dance for LGBTQ+ folx and allies throughout the Gorge. The Masqueerade will be Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. in historic Hood River Hotel’s Emerald Room. Expect an Addams-Family vibe, a dance floor, tables to socialize, a quiet room, costume contest, masquerade mask-making table, and gothic-themed games with prizes. Guests can dance the night away, take prom-style photos, and enjoy a fun night out.
columbiagorgenews.com
Trout Lake soccer chases championship
Trout Lake’s boys soccer team is two wins away from winning a district championship. The Mustangs (9-4 overall, 6-2 3A/2A/1A Special District 7) were scheduled to play at Portland Christian on Monday in the first round of the playoffs (results were after the printed edition deadline). The winner of that match advances to play the winner of Tuesday’s other district semifinal — Grand View and Faith Bible — for the championship on Friday. The title match will be at Horizon Christian School in Tualatin along with the district’s third-place match.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles City Council decides to preserve Waldron/Gitchell Building
At the Oct. 10 regular city council meeting, The Dalles City Council directed city staff, led by City Manager Matthew Klebes, to proceed with preserving the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, also known as the Gitchell Building, located on First Street. The Waldron Drugstore is the oldest standing commercial building in The...
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River topples Centennial Monday; plays for state playoff berth on Friday
Hood River Valley will play a Special District 1 playoff game at Forest Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a Class 5A state football playoff berth at stake. The Eagles (3-5) broke out to a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to win, 48-19, at Centennial on Monday – in a game delayed four days because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area last week.
columbiagorgenews.com
Washington and Oregon legislators assemble to discuss funding new bridge
HOOD RIVER — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Port of Hood River and the Bi-State Working Group hosted legislators from Oregon and Washington and described the urgent need to replace the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge and requested support for additional state funding for the new bridge. Over 30 legislators and staff attended and discussed why the Gorge communities strongly support replacing the bridge on an accelerated timeline.
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagles earn fourth volleyball win against Hillsboro
The Hood River Valley volleyball team delighted its home crowd Oct. 19 with a 3-0 win over visiting Hillsboro in Northwest Oregon Conference play. The victory, the fourth in league play for the Eagles, moved them into a tie for sixth place with the Spartans in the nine-team NWOC. Hillsboro rebounded two days later with a home win of its own over HRV.
columbiagorgenews.com
Parks and Rec welcomes new board member: Martha Verduzco-Ortega appointed by board
HOOD RIVER — Longtime Parks and Rec Board of Directors member Glenna Mahurin resigned in the spring, and the opening was filled through an application and interview process. The Parks and Recreation Board chose Martha Verduzco-Ortega to fill the spot. The Parks District is proud to have Verduzco its...
columbiagorgenews.com
White Salmon Adventist Church to consider America’s origins and current dilemmas in final Empire Series
WHITE SALMON — As we’ve watched America teeter as it’s been battered by a global pandemic, economic hardships, and violent racial tensions, some are taking a step back to consider the nation’s origins. How did the idea of the United States germinate? What forces were at play at the beginning? What role did religion really have in the formation of the nation? And what can history teach us as we consider the decisions America faces today?
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle boys snap soccer losing streak
Hood River Valley overwhelmed Milwaukie on Friday, 5-1, in Northwest Oregon League boys soccer, enabling the Eagles to remain in the hunt for a Class 5A state playoff berth. The route to the postseason took a detour four days earlier, when HRV lost at Parkrose, 6-0. But Friday’s win — in a match delayed a day because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area — means there’s a slim chance the Eagles could qualify for state for the 16th successive season the playoffs have been held. The last time HRV did not qualify for the boys state soccer playoffs was in 2005, when there were four enrollment classifications in Oregon. (No OSAA playoffs were held in 2020 because of COVID.)
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge sports roundup for Oct. 26.
Gorge sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022. The No. 12-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies won their fourth straight Class 1A Special District 2 eight-man football game 52-16 over the winless Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-5 SD2, 0-8 overall) Oct. 20 at Pilot Rock High School. Stevenson loss dashes Columbia’s playoff...
columbiagorgenews.com
Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature
Oregon Rep. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), whose house district “essentially went away,” is hoping to continue serving the region as an Oregon State Senator for Oregon’s 59th senate district. Bonham is currently serving as a representative for Oregon’s 59th district, having been appointed in 2018 and winning...
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles girls qualifies for soccer playoffs
The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team achieved its goal of reaching the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs following a 6-0 road win over the Madras High White Buffaloes Oct. 18 at Madras High School. Three days later, the Riverhawks lost at Tri-Valley Conference champion and No. 3-ranked Gladstone (10-0...
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle girls runners seek seventh consecutive district title
There’s probably a scientific formula confirming the reliability of pre-meet form charts in the sport of cross country. Hood River Coach Brandon Bertram has his own theory: put in the work, get the results. “The meets take care of themselves,” the Eagle coach said.
columbiagorgenews.com
Family planning services to be offered in Skamania County
WHITE SALMON —Skyline Health Medical Clinic is partnering with Skamania County Community Health to provide low-cost family planning services at the Hegewald Center in Stevenson. This confidential service is available to all ages and identities, those with or without insurance, and at any income level. This offering is made through a Title X Service Grant.
Comments / 0