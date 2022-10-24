ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid national learning loss, S.F. students lead Bay Area

By Molly Hetherwick, Kevin N. Hume, SF Examiner
A group of first graders pay attention to their bodies during a mindfulness lesson at Daniel Webster Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 Kevin N. Hume, SF Examiner

Despite a spate of school board recalls, a teacher shortage, enrollment deficits and more , San Francisco students in grades 3-8 managed to score the second highest on state learning benchmark tests out of the largest school districts in the Bay Area.

The Smarter Balanced Learning Assessment test scores were released Monday by the California Department of Education after unprecedented delays . The information is available publicly here.

While learning loss around the state ballooned, the San Francisco State Unified School District's scores held steady, showing similar achievement levels to results from pre-pandemic years.

Across grade levels, about 55% of S.F. Unified students met or exceeded the English Language Arts standards, with 46% reaching the same tier in math in 2021-22. Both results are higher than the overall state levels, which were almost 10 points lower in English and 13 points lower in math.

The highest achievers in the Bay Area were at Fremont Unified, where students swept both standards: about 64% reached or exceeded competency in math and over 75% were high-performing in English.

Disparities in school responses to COVID undermined student achievement, according to POLITICO, which has resulted in a nationwide learning slump in critical areas. California implemented more stringent standards than some other states, which Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized in a press release on Sunday.

"California focused on keeping kids safe during the pandemic while making record investments to mitigate learning loss," he said.

"While California's students experienced less learning loss than those in most other states during the pandemic, these results are not a celebration but a call to action – students are struggling academically and we need to keep getting them the resources they need to thrive."

Superintendent Matt Wayne acknowledged that the pandemic wrought "a variety of challenges for the community" and he attributed the district's success to the Board of Education and S.F. Unified's commitment to acting as a "highly effective governance team."

"This year's results illustrate that we must continue to improve upon what is working and explore innovative new strategies for ensuring each student receives the high quality instruction and equitable support required to thrive in the 21st century," he added.

The test scores from 2021-2022 were released later than the usual date in early August — eventually slated for "sometime in October" by the Department of Education after pressure from education nonprofit newsroom Edsource and state Republicans.

School districts use the test scores and other statistics, like chronic absenteeism and rate of English language learning for non-native speakers, to determine how their funding should be spent.

On an individual level, the test scores reveal how students are developing when they reach critical benchmarks — third grade for reading and eighth grade for math comprehension — which in this case will indicate the long-term effects of remote learning, education experts say.

SFUSD shows relatively small learning losses at both those grades overall but when broken down by race and ethnicity, glaring disparities in the test scores become clear.

Black and African American students in S.F. Unified who met or exceeded state standards were in the vast minority, at 18% in English and 9% in math.

Hispanic and Latino students did not fare much better — 29% were competent in English and 18% in math.

These trends are congruent to learning losses in other demographics, but the achievement gap between some students of color and white and Asian students pervades despite the setbacks of pandemic learning.

In a break from the trend, Sherman Elementary School showed scores 10 percentage points higher than par for the district, putting Black and African American students at Sherman at a higher proficiency in both English and math.

Principal Helen Parker Leigh said that was no fluke. Her school adapted to the pandemic very quickly.

When services were cut, parents stepped up to help retain important non-academic staff, like part-time social workers. School resources like computers and WiFi hotspots were distributed by staff, some driving as far as Pinole, and teachers were trained by literacy and math coaches on the new technology to adapt their curriculum.

"In the pandemic, what worked was that we really maintained connection with students and families. Teachers went above and beyond from day one," said Parker Leigh. "Those coaches were essential to making sure that we adapted."

Sherman also launched a racial equity team during the pandemic, which remains in place. Changes were made at all institutional levels, but kids noticed, said Parker Leigh.

Last year, books in the classroom libraries were switched out to be more reflective of the multicultural student population, and the effects were noticeable, she said.

"Our students have really responded to seeing people like them in our books written by people who have similar life experiences to theirs. Many of our Black students come from countries outside of the U.S., so uplifting diverse Black experiences based on our students' journeys, families and cultures is important to us."

S.F. Unified indicated several district-wide campaigns toward racial equity, but did not immediately respond to The Examiner's questions.

Principal Parker Leigh said that greater support for students outside the classroom could help close the gap for San Francisco's kids.

"Within our school community, we have a very broad spectrum of needs," she said. "It would be ideal if every single school had a literacy coach, a math coach and a full time social worker."

