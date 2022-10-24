ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN Western Colorado

A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please

If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Double Dose of rain and snow likely Wednesday & Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A double shot of rain and snow is on the way. Round one could affect the Wednesday morning drive. Round two will come in late Wednesday night and could affect the Thursday morning drive. Winter Weather Advisory: Where the Biggest Snow Falls. A Winter Weather...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!. Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT 1025 FORCLOSURES

COOLER WEATHER MEANS IT'S TIME TO WINTERIZE YOUR SPRINKLER SYSTEMS. TONIGHT THE DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD IS MEETING...ONE OF THE ITEMS ON THEIR AGENDA? TEACHING ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES. KJCT AFFORADBLE HOUSING. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION MAYOR ANNA STOUT IS PUSHING FOR PROPOSITION 123 WHICH...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction

Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday. The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
WHITEWATER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy