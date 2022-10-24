Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Things We’d Like to See Taught In School In Grand Junction, Colorado
Can you think of a skill or subject you would have liked to have learned during your K-12 public education? I asked on Facebook, "What should they teach in school, but don't?" Needless to say, like many social engagement questions, this opened a great big can o' worms. Take a look at what we'd like to see added to our schools in Grand Junction, Colorado.
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please
If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
KJCT8
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
KJCT8
Double Dose of rain and snow likely Wednesday & Thursday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A double shot of rain and snow is on the way. Round one could affect the Wednesday morning drive. Round two will come in late Wednesday night and could affect the Thursday morning drive. Winter Weather Advisory: Where the Biggest Snow Falls. A Winter Weather...
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
This is the Most Grand Junction Will Pay for a Burger & Fries
The cost of dining out has gone up more than a little in recent years. For the most part, the price of everything has gone up. When it comes to heading out to your favorite burger joint in Grand Junction, how much are you willing to pay?. I asked on...
KJCT8
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado
When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Must Do Colorado Hike: Big Wash Trail is Fun, Easy, and Beautiful
If you're looking for a hiking trail in Colorado that isn't extreme but still offers stunning views, then Big Wash Trail is the place for you. Located along the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, just 20 to 25 minutes away from Grand Junction, Colorado is Big Wash, an incredibly fun and easy hiking trail.
nbc11news.com
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
KJCT8
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Grand Junction’s Parade of Lights Theme Is ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Do you have plans to be in the Grand Junction Parade of Lights?. It's the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction and it's closer than ever. The 40th annual Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, December 3 in downtown Grand Junction beginning at 5:00 p.m. What...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!. Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8
KJCT 1025 FORCLOSURES
COOLER WEATHER MEANS IT'S TIME TO WINTERIZE YOUR SPRINKLER SYSTEMS. TONIGHT THE DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD IS MEETING...ONE OF THE ITEMS ON THEIR AGENDA? TEACHING ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES. KJCT AFFORADBLE HOUSING. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION MAYOR ANNA STOUT IS PUSHING FOR PROPOSITION 123 WHICH...
Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction
Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday. The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater
This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
[VIDEO] Orphaned bear cub found in tree after eluding Colorado wildlife officers for a week
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a clever bear cub in Fruita on Monday, that had reportedly been eluding wildlife officers and visiting a middle school since last week. Officers were finally able to catch up with the cub after receiving a report of a young bear resting...
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
