Over 70% Of Americans Are More Conscious Of Their Physical Health Post-Pandemic (Video & Infographic)

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. They are in my inbox. They are in my voicemail. […] The post Consumer surveys waste our time while promising elusive insights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

25 MINUTES AGO