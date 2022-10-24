Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Islamorada, FL
Islamorada in Monroe County is situated between the deep blue waters of the Florida Strait and the saltwater wilderness of Everglades National Park. It is a magnificent village of five islands called The Purple Isle —a name from the early Spanish explorers in the area. Islamorada is rightly known...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available
If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
soulofmiami.org
Pink Pool Party at The Marker 10/21/22
The Marker Key West Harbor Resort, recently listed as the #1 resort in the Florida Keys by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award, is excited to host a Pink Pool Party to benefit Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This perfectly pink event will be on October 21 from 4-7 p.m for an afternoon full of good vibes for a good cause.
WATCH: Boat catches fire in Florida Keys
Firefighters had to battle a boat fire in the Florida Keys early Monday morning.
cw34.com
Man sells ounce of cocaine for $1400, deputies arrest him a few months later
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In July, a man was seen selling approximately an ounce of cocaine for $1,400 to another person at a Marathon gas station in Monroe County. A warrant for his arrest was obtained but deputies could not find him. Since then, the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
Click10.com
Man accused of pulling gun on woman in U.S. 1 road rage incident
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man on an aggravated battery charge Thursday after they said he pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident. Monroe County deputies said 24-year-old Tyler Austin Marshall, of Peyton, Colorado, pulled the gun on the woman...
cw34.com
Man's body found on beach in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found lying on a beach in Key West on Wednesday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said an employee at the Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park found the body at 7:35 a.m. Detectives were able to grab the...
Comments / 2