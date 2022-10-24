The Nets lost again Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the Bucks. Brooklyn is now 1–3 to start the season, and with the caveat that it’s still quite early, the Nets are … bad. Brooklyn is second-to-last in the NBA in net rating, and its defense is currently second worst in the league. The starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton has been a disaster, having been outscored by 35 points in 49 minutes. And Steve Nash, who was ejected after an uncharacteristic tirade Wednesday, has to be feeling his seat getting warm after an underwhelming start to the season.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO