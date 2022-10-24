Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
It’s Ben Simmons’s Turn to be the Man in the Middle
The Nets lost again Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the Bucks. Brooklyn is now 1–3 to start the season, and with the caveat that it’s still quite early, the Nets are … bad. Brooklyn is second-to-last in the NBA in net rating, and its defense is currently second worst in the league. The starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton has been a disaster, having been outscored by 35 points in 49 minutes. And Steve Nash, who was ejected after an uncharacteristic tirade Wednesday, has to be feeling his seat getting warm after an underwhelming start to the season.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Hawks announce plans to celebrate HBCU's Divine Nine
The Atlanta Hawks announced plans Thursday to host their first Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm on Saturday, Nov. 5 during the team’s game against New Orleans. The Hawks dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9). The Hawks have a special ticket package for the night, which includes: a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta. The package also includes a Hawks and NPHC co-branded shirt, while supplies last. This special offering can be secured at Hawks.com/promotions.
Albany Herald
Report: Bryson DeChambeau to stick with lawsuit vs. PGA, cites ‘principle’
Eight of the 11 members of LIV Golf who originally sued the PGA Tour have since dropped out of the lawsuit, but Bryson DeChambeau is one of the three who remain. DeChambeau told ESPN he's keeping his name on the lawsuit after the PGA declined to pay him $1.75 million worth of bonus money -- but said it's "not about the money, it's about the principle" behind it.
Comments / 0