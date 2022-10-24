Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
N.Y. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself, Leaving 4 Children Orphaned
Police say that Erik Bergum went on a shooting rampage while his kids were at school A New York father of four went on a shooting spree, killing his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. Authorities tell CBS-7 that Erik Bergum carried out his deadly rampage on October 6, while his four children were in school. They were unharmed, but have now been left orphans. According to police, Bergum first shot his wife, 37-year-old Mary Beth Bergum, in her home in Clarence, N.Y. He then went to...
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Woman wakes to find intruder inside Upper East Side apartment
NEW YORK -- A woman says a man broke into her Upper East Side apartment while she was sleeping and then pepper sprayed her when she confronted him. On Wednesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the 25-year-old victim, who was shaken up and scared to go back inside. She said the outside door to the building is locked, and so is her apartment door, so she doesn't know how he got in or why he targeted her."I heard a door sound around 3:40, and I realize someone's trying to break in," the woman told Duddridge. CBS2 is not identifying her, because...
Family and friends mourn the loss of East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — East River High School is mourning the loss of its starting football quarterback. Eighteen-year-old Nick Miner was killed when the driver of a Honda crashed into his truck as he was trying to tow a friend out of a ditch. There is a growing memorial...
2 men facing arson, mutilation charges in death of woman found burned near Antioch trail
ANTIOCH – Two men will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in the death of a woman whose body was found badly burned last week near a trail in Antioch.Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, are both facing arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Police identified Sharlman as the victim earlier this week. They also announced that two people of interest had been arrested in connection with the homicide, but had not announced the names of the suspects.Police said the body was found on Oct....
