NEW YORK -- A woman says a man broke into her Upper East Side apartment while she was sleeping and then pepper sprayed her when she confronted him. On Wednesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the 25-year-old victim, who was shaken up and scared to go back inside. She said the outside door to the building is locked, and so is her apartment door, so she doesn't know how he got in or why he targeted her."I heard a door sound around 3:40, and I realize someone's trying to break in," the woman told Duddridge. CBS2 is not identifying her, because...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO