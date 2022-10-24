ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks announce plans to celebrate HBCU's Divine Nine

The Atlanta Hawks announced plans Thursday to host their first Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm on Saturday, Nov. 5 during the team’s game against New Orleans. The Hawks dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9). The Hawks have a special ticket package for the night, which includes: a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta. The package also includes a Hawks and NPHC co-branded shirt, while supplies last. This special offering can be secured at Hawks.com/promotions.
Underrated card on tap for UFC Vegas 63

Following last weekend’s massive UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to Las Vegas and the UFC for an underrated card with a unique mix of veterans and top prospects. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the title picture in the featherweight division will become clearer...
Five Likely Breakout Teams in Women’s College Hoops

As the women’s college basketball season inches closer, plenty of talk surrounds who will take the crown in the spring. But beyond more than just a potential champion, Sports Illustrated is thinking about who has the chance to level up this year. The landscapes of these five teams have shifted from last year, and each has potential for a breakout tournament run come March.

