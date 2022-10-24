The Atlanta Hawks announced plans Thursday to host their first Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm on Saturday, Nov. 5 during the team’s game against New Orleans. The Hawks dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9). The Hawks have a special ticket package for the night, which includes: a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta. The package also includes a Hawks and NPHC co-branded shirt, while supplies last. This special offering can be secured at Hawks.com/promotions.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO